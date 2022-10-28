Read full article on original website
New Zealand authorities apologise for encouraging parents to ‘tax’ Halloween sweets
New Zealand’s tax department has apologised for encouraging parents to hit their children’s Halloween candy stash with a “lolly tax” of up to 33%. The Inland Revenue Department [IRD] came under fire on Sunday after tweeting from its official account that “parenting trends like a lolly tax teach kids responsibility by taking some of their lollies and taxing their trick or treat haul.”
