Helen DeVos Children's Hospital sees over 300% increase of RSV cases
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Helen DeVos Children's Hospital has seen a 385% increase of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in the last month. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms within infants and...
WWMTCw
'People, pay attention to those symptoms,' local survivor speaks out for heart health
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Happening this Saturday—The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in Kalamazoo. The goal is to bring the community together to support survivors and promote a heart healthy life. “To know that I have, by the grace of God been given the opportunity to go through...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
WILX-TV
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
WMU senior leaders, staff at odds over troubling 2022 employee survey results
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Senior leadership and employees are at odds over the future of Western Michigan University. The university plans to do more listening to its faculty and staff. The results of WMU’s 2022 Employee Engagement Survey were released in October, after a period of data collection beginning in February...
Motown women, teachers among winners of Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI – Multiple community members and organizations are being honored for their works in the local arts community. The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting the 2022 Community Arts Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine, 7753 N. 34th St. Richland.
WWMTCw
Pro-abortion sign outside Kalamazoo County church gets stolen, vandalized, pastor says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County pastor said a sign outside his church showing support for Proposal 3 keeps getting vandalized. The large banner was slashed in half earlier this week at Oshtemo United Methodist, according to a photo taken by the pastor. Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion...
See NICU babies dressed up in Halloween costumes at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The tiniest of humans are getting into the Halloween spirit by donning cute costumes while in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. This week, marks the third year Gay Sexton, child life assistant at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,...
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
Six people from Benton Harbor charged for pandemic fraud schemes
Six people from Benton Harbor have been charged for pandemic fraud schemes. The six obtained more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
GR city worker pleads guilty to embezzlement
A former city employee who oversaw the public auction of impounded vehicles has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
albionpleiad.com
Shadowy Rumors About the Underground Tunnels
At Albion College, rumors have been spread about the underground tunnels beneath the campus. One rumor suggests that the tunnels are haunted catacombs. Another claims that the tunnels were part of the underground railroad, a network of routes and safehouses used to help enslaved people escape to the northern free states.
bridgemi.com
Barry County to Dar Leaf: Election probe waste of money, defunds detective
LANSING — Barry County commissioners this week voted to revoke funding for a third detective in Sheriff Dar Leaf’s office after he continued investigating the 2020 election instead of making a new hire to fight violent crime. It’s the latest setback for Leaf, a self-described “constitutional” sheriff who...
