Grand Junction, CO

Travel Back in Time at These Great Montrose Colorado Museums

If you’re a fan of the paranormal TV show "Ghost Adventures" – yeah, I love me some Zak - or just a longtime west slope resident, you probably know about the Museum of the Mountain West, or don’t. Zak and the boys investigated the museum back in 2018 and found some spooky evidence. It makes going to the Museum of the Mountain West even more fun knowing you could run into a spirit of a Wild West Gunslinger.
MONTROSE, CO
This is Where You Recycle Wine Cork In Grand Junction Colorado

You just finished a delicious glass of wine. You already know where to recycle the bottle. What about the cork? Did you know there's a place in Grand Junction, Colorado that recycles wine corks?. This company has operated in Western Colorado for some time. Less than a year ago they...
Don’t You Want To Take This Gorgeous Dog Home With You?

It seems inconceivable that someone would let this beautiful dog get away, but she's available for adoption right now. We have some unique pets to tell you about this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are hoping to find their forever home. But, first, I need to share with you the scoop on Missy.
DELTA, CO
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Bacon

Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon per year? According to you, this is where you'll find the best bacon in Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "Where will you find the best bacon in Grand Junction." You mentioned several excellent restaurants around the valley. In the end, one locally-owned and operated restaurant stood out from the crowd.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable

It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

