US Iran envoy says he is focused on ‘where we can be useful’ and not going to ‘waste our time’ on nuclear deal right now
The US Special Envoy for Iran on Monday said the United States is focused on matters on Iran “where we can be useful,” and is not currently going to “waste our time” on the nuclear deal “if nothing’s going to happen.”. Rob Malley said...
Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine
Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and parts of the city were left without electricity and water following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
What does Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
Russia’s decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked “grave concerns” over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk
As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called “windfall” tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Record profits today...
US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue
The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars. The second annual “summit” to counter ransomware...
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
New president’s bid to protect the Amazon will face hurdles
In a victory speech Sunday, Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
Hundreds of Iranian journalists call for the release of two colleagues jailed in Evin prison
Hundreds of Iranian journalists are calling for the release of colleagues Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were arrested and sent to Tehran’s Evin prison for covering the death of Mahsa Amini, according to independent Iranian newspaper Etemad. “Media freedom is not only the right of journalists but also...
US federal agents fired pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters near El Paso after border patrol agent was injured, officials say
Federal agents shot pepper balls at Venezuelan migrants who were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El Paso, Texas, on Monday after an agent was injured, according to US Customs and Border Protection. The agency issued a statement on the incident after an El Paso Times...
