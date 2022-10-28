ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine

Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and parts of the city were left without electricity and water following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
What does Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?

Russia’s decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked “grave concerns” over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk

As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.

