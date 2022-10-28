Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Read full article on original website
'The View' Hosts Channel 'Bridgerton,' 'Schitt's Creek' and More for Halloween Episode
The View hosts took their costumes to a whole other level this year!. The annual Halloween episode of the ABC daytime talk show aired this morning, and Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin all channeled characters from their favorite television shows. In...
Tom Brady hopes to go 'unnoticed' during 'big' Halloween night out with kids: How are the stars celebrating?
Tom Brady has revealed that he plans on going trick-or-treating with his children this Halloween following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen; other stars begin to debut their Halloween costumes.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Peacock Releases Teaser for Limited Series (VIDEO)
More than two decades after the romantic comedy The Best Man premiered at Urban World Festival, cast members and creatives from that 1999 movie returned to the festival on Saturday, October 29, with a teaser for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The Peacock limited series, streaming all eight episodes...
Courteney Cox Blends 'Scream' and Taylor Swift Trend Into One Must-See Video
Courteney Cox took a stab at the Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero" trend, and she totally killed it. Like the true creative she is, Cox put her own spin on Swift's viral hit off her newest album, Midnights, that's being used alongside the latest social media craze. The "#TSAntiHeroChallenge" tasks users with exploring their own characteristics and insecurities, like Swift does in the song.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 13 Recap: Halloween Brings Scary Good Three-Way Knockouts
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 13 kicked off the Knockout Rounds with a twist: three artists per round. Who will make it through this cutthroat part of the competition?
Scream With Laughter at the 26 Funniest (and Scariest!) Horror Comedy Movies
There are many genres of horror, ranging from supernatural, slasher or even thriller. One often overlooked subgenre, however, is horror comedy. That's a shame, because scary movies often mesh well with funny ones. These horror comedy movies are perfect for people that want to celebrate the Halloween season, but don't like actually being scared ... at least not that much.
