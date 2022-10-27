Nobody is having more fun with NFL trade speculation than Alvin Kamara

Deadlines spur action in the NFL, but the annual trade deadline only seems to fuel silly season when it comes to rumormongering and speculation on social media. With the New Orleans Saints spiraling into a 2-5 start to the Dennis Allen era, it only makes sense that amateur clout-chasers are looking for material, and superstar running back Alvin Kamara might be their best asset if a Super Bowl contender like the Philadelphia Eagles comes calling. A hypothetical trade sending Kamara to Philly was a hot item of discussion on Thursday, even if there was no hard reporting backing it up. All it takes is one shady character with too many gullible followers to start a social media firestorm.

For his part, Kamara is more focused on stepping up as a vocal leader in his first year as a team captain than in the flimsy reporting being done on Twitter (which, unhelpfully, has sent more than a few Saints fans into a spiral). But he did take a moment Thursday evening to laugh at all the nonsense floating around on social media, sharing a quick gif from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video of the late King of Pop enjoying fistfuls of popcorn at a movie. It says enough: entertaining as the debates raging on Twitter may be, they’re empty calories, just like popcorn. Don’t read too deeply into it.

Kamara later dismissed the “bad water” an Eagles fan advertised as green, presumably matching their jerseys and the proverbial grass on the other side of a fence, so he’s aware of the trade rumors. But he’s got bigger fish to fry. He has a team to lead and a game to win on Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town. The trade deadline will pass by not long after, and hopefully all of this drama will be behind us. New Orleans isn’t far behind in the disturbingly incompetent NFC South title race, and Kamara figures to be a key force in their campaign to return to the playoffs.