Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals
EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Girls' Volleyball District Wrap (10-27-22 & 10-29-22)
PW defeated Downingtown West Friday to earn a trip to Tuesday’s District 1 4A semifinals and also ensured the Colonials a berth in states. Photos provided courtesy of Jon Sklut. Check back for a gallery of both matches. #2 PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 3, #3 DOWNINGTOWN WEST 1 (25-23, 25-27, 25-22,...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title
UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
Phillips, Ryan win PCL soccer crown
It was a photo Joey Phillips certainly didn’t “like” but one he couldn’t forget. Phillips is the starting goalie on the Archbishop Ryan High School soccer team, and during his junior year, Father Judge posted a photo of the scoreboard on social media showing that they had eliminated the Raiders from the Catholic League playoffs.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
billypenn.com
Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility
Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
morethanthecurve.com
Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City
As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Comments / 0