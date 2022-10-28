Read full article on original website
Binance Wants to Use Crypto and Blockchain to Help Twitter Fight Bots
Binance has doubled down on its engagement with Twitter following the Musk acquisition. After allocating $500 million to support Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout, the world’s largest crypto exchange said it wants to establish a dedicated unit to help the social media platform’s upcoming challenges. The statement from...
Over Half of Surveyed Family Offices From These 2 Countries Have Invested in Crypto
58% of the respondents admitted having exposure to cryptocurrencies, while 34% plan to hop on the bandwagon soon. A joint study conducted by KPMG China and Aspen Digital estimated that 58% of family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) from Hong Kong and Singapore had distributed some of their wealth in cryptocurrencies.
Ukraine, Indonesia, and Russia Led Crypto Adoption in Q3: DappRadar
There were some notable changes in the top five countries in terms of crypto adoption in Q3. Crypto adoption is shooting through the roof despite the bear market and uncertainty surrounding asset prices, according to recent findings from the leading decentralized application (dApp) analytics platform DappRadar. The analysis, dubbed the...
Ripple Claims More Decentralization as XRP Holdings Drop to 50%
San Francisco-based fintech firm Ripple released its third quarter report revealing that its control over its native token is diminishing. On Oct. 27, Ripple released its Q3 Markets Report stating that its holdings of XRP have dropped below 50% for the first time. The company proudly stated that it is...
Binance Coin (BNB) Soars to 11-Week High, Bitcoin Stopped at $21K (Market Watch)
Binance Coin is among the best performers today, with a notable surge toward an 11-week high. Bitcoin’s voyage above $21,000 was quickly halted by the bears, and the asset has returned to just under that level. Most altcoins have calmed following the gains from the end of the working...
Australians Embrace Crypto Amid Record Inflation Numbers: Report
Prompted by the 32-year high inflation in Australia, an increased number of domestic investors have shifted their focus toward digital currencies. Australia’s inflation hit 7.3%, which is the highest rate in 32 years. Considering the soaring prices of real estate and gas, analysts expect this figure to surge even more before the year’s end.
Dogecoin Explodes 110% Weekly, Bitcoin Maintains $20K: Weekend Watch
Dogecoin has soared by over 110% for the past week, as Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter. Bitcoin was stopped once again at $21,000 but has remained above the coveted $20,000 line. Dogecoin continues to steal the show ever since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter became official, being up by triple-digits...
Crypto Platform Hodlnaut Lost $190 Million From Terra’s Crash (Report)
UST’s collapse supposedly resulted in losses of nearly $190 for Hodlnaut. The Singaporean cryptocurrency lending platform – Hodlnaut – reportedly lost approximately $190 million due to its exposure to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin UST. The latter’s collapse in May has been one of the most notorious crypto...
HUSD ‘Stablecoin’ Plunges to $0.3 Following Huobi Delisting
HUSD has lost almost 70% of its valuation since Huobi stopped supporting trades for the token last week. Huobi’s native stablecoin – HUSD – lost its parity with the American dollar and tumbled by nearly 70% after the exchange delisted the asset last week. At one point,...
Bitcoin Volatility Incoming? Four Things to Watch The Next 10 Days
Bitcoin could be headed toward a volatile start of the month, given its history with US-related events. The first ten days of the new month will be quite eventful for the US, with the latest FOMC meeting, CPI numbers, and mid-term elections all scheduled to take place within this timeframe.
The Fed’s Money Printing Will Cause Another Financial Crisis: Peter Schiff
The gold bug and crypto-skeptic said an economic collapse dwarfing 2008 is still looming for the United States. Decades of easy money policy at the central bank have prepared the U.S. for an epic financial fallout to come, according to the popular financial commentator Peter Schiff. During a recent episode...
MasterBlox and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership to Accelerate Growth of Web3
[PRESS RELEASE – Oeiras, Portugal, 31st October 2022]. MasterBlox foundation and Chainlink Labs are partnering up to support the next generation of Web3 projects. This new partnership aims to connect their projects with time-tested Chainlink oracle services and the vast Chainlink ecosystem. What Is MasterBlox?. MasterBlox is a Lisbon-based...
ETH Soars Above $1600 but is a Correction Coming? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Following the recent recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price seems to be following suit and is now showing strength after months of bearish price action. The market is breaking above key levels one by one. Is the momentum going to continue?. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Exposure in 401(k) Plans: Survey
Young investors “wish” to add crypto assets to their retirement savings accounts. As the global financial ecosystem continues to witness major changes, young investors in the United States are increasingly leaning towards crypto assets as an alternative investment option to add to their retirement plans. 50% of Young...
Mango Markets Exploiter Says Profitable Traders Like Him Attract Jealousy and Hate
The Mango Markets exploiter stated that some crypto traders do not like seeing other people make money. Avraham Eisenberg, the software coder and crypto trader behind Mango Markets’ $100 million exploit, believes “profitable traders” like himself attract a lot of jealousy and hate from other crypto traders.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: The Danger is Not Over Yet, Despite BTC’s 6-Week High
After getting rejected by the mid-term descending trendline for several months, Bitcoin finally broke above this obstacle and now attempting to surpass the 100-day moving average line. However, the momentum hasn’t turned bullish yet, whereas BTC had formed a bearish reversal pattern in the lower timeframes. As of yet, there...
