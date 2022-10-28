Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race

Read full article on original website
Lynn70
3d ago
The Democrats ran on abortion and destroy Trump.. I have never seen a political party do this to any elected officials . Neither of these issues effects my quality of life.. crime is a real issue and Is increasing In the small suburbs . Shootings and assaults on the streets of Fishkill.! Don't tell crime isn't an issue
Reply(4)
38
LG.945
3d ago
I'd vote for a turkey club sandwich before I vote for her. I don't even know her opponent and he's got my vote!
Reply(19)
73
GOLDEN ARCHER
3d ago
She ran on getting Trump before she got into office and that's all she's done, SHE'S OUTA HERE
Reply(5)
51
Related
Democratic Governors Association to start spending in New York
The group previously gave Gov. Kathy Hochul the maximum allowable amount of $69,700 soon after she took office last year.
Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime in New York not driven by data and lacks substance: Democrats
ALBANY — Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime if elected governor of New York, which includes suspending state laws and rolling back criminal justice system reforms is being slammed by Democrats as nothing more than “political pandering” based on fearmongering. Democrats in the state Legislature are incensed over the Republican congressman’s potential power grab and his plan to “force” lawmakers ...
Analysis: Dissecting New York's status as a 'blue' state
A political science professor says when it comes to red vs. blue, she says all states are red by nature with clusters like big cities that are big enough to turn the state blue.
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics
The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
wufe967.com
Obama cuts radio ad for New York Gov. Hochul as gubernatorial race tightens
New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul recruited former President Barack Obama to campaign for her on the radio this week as polls show that her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin is within striking distance. “My friend, Gov. Kathy Hochul, is the best person for the job, hands down,” Obama...
Analysis: Downstate turnout key as Hochul references 'underdog' status in tightening NY governor race
Don’t expect to see much of incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in Buffalo and Western New York in the final days of campaigning leading up to the November 8 election.
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
cityandstateny.com
All eyes on the governor’s race and marking 10 years since Sandy
We’ve all been there – legs wound tightly on the train, counting down each stop home as one’s discomfort grows. It’s no secret that finding a public restroom in New York City is a challenge – particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered facilities city-wide for public health reasons, including the 69 bathrooms located throughout the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system’s 472 stations. While transit officials have long resisted reopening these subway bathrooms, they recently provided some relief – at least in part – announcing plans to reopen eight different facilities this coming January thanks to the recent hiring of 800 cleaners. Additional stations will be phased in after. Though eight additional restrooms are a far cry from meeting the needs of a city of 8.5 million people that only currently has roughly 1,160 public bathrooms in operation, here’s to them – some are certainly better than none. Read on for more recent headlines.
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
Legislative Gazette
Zeldin and Hochul outline drastically different visions for New York in only gubernatorial debate
Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul faced off in the only scheduled gubernatorial debate for New York, hosted live by Spectrum News 1. The debate took place at Pace University in Manhattan live from the Schimmel Theater and was hosted by Spectrum political anchors Errol Louis of Inside City Hall and Susan Arbetter of Capitol Tonight.
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
13 WHAM
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows
Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General
The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
wrvo.org
Supporters urge voters to pass $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act, which is on this year's ballot
Environmentalists, conservation groups and union leaders are joining together to promote a $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act that’s on the ballot this year. The proposal would provide funds to invest in fighting climate change at a time when the state is experiencing increasingly violent and damaging storms. In the...
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a get-out-the-vote rally on Long Island […]
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor
Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
New Jersey Globe
Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
Comments / 129