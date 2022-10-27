ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
PopCrush

Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding

Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
12tomatoes.com

Sculptor Shares How To Make A DIY Monster Mask For Halloween

If you are still in need of a monster mask for Halloween, we have got the perfect tutorial for you and yours. Sculptor Ian Langhor is here to show you everything that you need to know. Trust us, this video is an absolute must-see. Now that Halloween is here, it is time to zero in on the costumes that are the easiest to make.
The Independent

Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
WeHaveKids

Dad Surprises Toddler With Flowers and Her Reaction Is Golden

There's nothing cuter than a dad who loves to spoil his little girl. Some dads even have a long-term plan: Spoil that little girl now as much as you can so her standards for men will be super high later. It pretty much makes sense...if daddy is the sweetest guy ever, she'll expect the same treatment from other men in her life.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Orders Dunkin’ Halloween Donut And It Looks Nothing Like The Ad

If you have ever gone to pick up a treat after seeing it on television and been surprised by what it actually looks like, this is the perfect story for you. We are definitely relating to this one, that is for sure. This Dunkin’ Donuts customer is here to share their tale of woe and we feel bad for laughing. Don’t worry, we are laughing with them, not at them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy