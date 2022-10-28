ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCB implements revised policies following spring student boycott

In early April, Miraal Zafar ’23 joined a campus-wide student boycott of the Graduate Center Bar. Organized by Okezie Okoro ’22, the boycott was held in response to an April 7 incident in which a GCB employee told Okoro to leave the bar premises after the two had a disagreement. Lasting through late April, the boycott reduced the GCB’s business by around one-third, said GCB Manager Susan Yund.
Antisemitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel

An antisemitic note was discovered in the reception area of the Weiner Center at Brown RISD Hillel Sunday evening, Executive Director and Rabbi Josh Bolton wrote in an email to the Hillel community Monday. Hillel staff immediately alerted the Department of Public Safety, Bolton added, and the Providence Police Department...
Who keeps the Main Green so green? A look into Brown’s groundskeeping team

With 80 acres of grass and athletic fields, 11 acres of walkways, 13 acres of parking lots and nearly seven acres of shrubs and beds, maintaining Brown’s College Hill campus is no small task. But day and night, a dedicated team is on the job: the Department of Facilities Management Division 5, the University’s groundskeeping crew.
Volleyball bounces back with weekend victories against Columbia, Cornell

The volleyball team (11-8, 7-3 Ivy League) secured two wins at home over the weekend against Columbia (4-15, 1-9) and Cornell (4-15, 2-8). After losses to Princeton and Yale over the last two weekends, Bruno found its stride again, defeating Columbia 3-1 Friday night and rallying to overcome a 2-0 deficit against Cornell Saturday night.
‘A terrific day for Brown football’: Bears stun Penn in dramatic home upset

On Saturday afternoon at Brown Stadium, the football team (3-4, 1-4 Ivy League) did something no other squad had this season: beat the Penn Quakers (6-1, 3-1). “It was just an amazing game by two really good teams playing very, very good football,” said Head Coach James Perry ’00. “Penn (is) undefeated for a reason. They’re an excellent team and they played like it. We knew what we were in for. … How (we) played, it kind of speaks for itself. (It was) a great game and a terrific day for Brown football.”
