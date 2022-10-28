ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Brady opens up about how split with Gisele Bundchen has impacted his play

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced on Friday that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage. And now, Brady opened up about the divorce and how it has impacted him. On Monday night, Brady was asked on his "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray about how his personal life has spilled into the public eye during the 2022 NFL season. He didn't shy away from the question.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
Snyders to explore Commanders sale amid federal criminal probe

The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has begun a criminal probe into alleged financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon. The report comes hours after news that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help with a potential sale of the team. The report comes months after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page...
Myles Garrett arrives as Vecna from 'Stranger Things' ahead of Browns' 'Monday Night Football' Halloween game vs. Bengals

Myles Garrett is really going all-in on "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The feared Browns defensive end was walking through the tunnels at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Cleveland's "Monday Night Football" clash with the Bengals dressed as the show's season four villain Vecna. Vecna, for those who aren't big...
