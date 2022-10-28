Read full article on original website
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Millbrook football tops Wake Forest, earns share of league title in regular-season finale
Millbrook two-way player David Santiago caught two passes from quarterback Mason Fortune for two touchdowns in Friday’s Northern Athletic 4A Conference regular-season finale at Wake Forest. His efforts helped the Wildcats to a 34-14 win, Millbrook’s second in as many seasons over the Cougars. Millbrook (9-1, 4-1) secured...
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
No. 6 Northern Nash completes regular season, wins 27-17 on road at Rocky Mount
No. 6 Northern Nash overcame a 14-point deficit and claimed the Big East 2A/3A conference title on Friday with a 27-17 road win at Rocky Mount. The Knights ran for three touchdowns in the win, including two from quarterback Keno Jones. Kicker Bryson Jenkins also made two field goals in the victory.
Technician Online
NC State rifle sets program record in smallbore, outduels Army
No. 19 NC State rifle notched its first win of the season in a 4676-4651 victory over No. 16 Army on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Wolfpack (1-1) set a new program record in smallbore, outscoring the Black Knights (0-3) in that respect 2329-2312. Junior Ben Salas led the charge for the Pack in the smallbore with a 588. Freshman Kendall Goebel finished right behind him at 586, the second-highest score among all shooters.
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
uncwsports.com
Gross Leads Seahawks Over Panthers, 71-51
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Graduate guard Carrie Gross' 16 points anchored four UNCW players in double-figures scoring as the Seahawks downed Division II foe Virginia Union, 71-51, in women's basketball exhibition action on Saturday afternoon at Trask Coliseum. Gross converted 6-of-13 attempts from the floor, along with four free...
ACC Coach Calls Out ACC Network
Thanks to eight Wake Forest turnovers, Louisville destroyed the No. 10 Deacons 48-21 Saturday afternoon. After the game, head coach Scott Satterfield called out the ACC Network for not giving the Cards enough (...)
dukebasketballreport.com
Blue Devils Duked It Out With Houston Saturday
The results from the Duke-Houston scrimmage are in and while Houston “won” 61-50, there are some important caveats. First, it’s a scrimmage and winning is not necessarily the goal. Second, Duke played without two likely starters as Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead sat out. So that aside,...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
Arrest made after gunshots fired at 2nd NC high school football game in 2 weeks
Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm and inciting a riot, Duplin County deputies announced Sunday.
WITN
Investigation underway after shot fired at high school football game in Duplin County
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A high school football game in the east was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. Wallace police say they and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shot that was fired during an altercation between spectators at the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan football game around 9:00 p.m.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
fox29.com
Injured deer euthanized after breaking window, trashing North Carolina high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Authorities said a deer was euthanized after the animal was hurt while breaking into a North Carolina high school. Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, posted on Facebook on October 28 that the deer broke into a window at the local high school. The deer also...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WITN
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
