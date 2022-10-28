No. 19 NC State rifle notched its first win of the season in a 4676-4651 victory over No. 16 Army on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Wolfpack (1-1) set a new program record in smallbore, outscoring the Black Knights (0-3) in that respect 2329-2312. Junior Ben Salas led the charge for the Pack in the smallbore with a 588. Freshman Kendall Goebel finished right behind him at 586, the second-highest score among all shooters.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO