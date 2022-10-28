ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRAL News

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

NC State rifle sets program record in smallbore, outduels Army

No. 19 NC State rifle notched its first win of the season in a 4676-4651 victory over No. 16 Army on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Wolfpack (1-1) set a new program record in smallbore, outscoring the Black Knights (0-3) in that respect 2329-2312. Junior Ben Salas led the charge for the Pack in the smallbore with a 588. Freshman Kendall Goebel finished right behind him at 586, the second-highest score among all shooters.
RALEIGH, NC
uncwsports.com

Gross Leads Seahawks Over Panthers, 71-51

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Graduate guard Carrie Gross' 16 points anchored four UNCW players in double-figures scoring as the Seahawks downed Division II foe Virginia Union, 71-51, in women's basketball exhibition action on Saturday afternoon at Trask Coliseum. Gross converted 6-of-13 attempts from the floor, along with four free...
WILMINGTON, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Blue Devils Duked It Out With Houston Saturday

The results from the Duke-Houston scrimmage are in and while Houston “won” 61-50, there are some important caveats. First, it’s a scrimmage and winning is not necessarily the goal. Second, Duke played without two likely starters as Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead sat out. So that aside,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
GOLDSBORO, NC
