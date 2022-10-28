ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore

As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

Six teams are on bye this week, resulting in an extensive shuffle to the Week 9 fantasy WR PPR rankings. The top of our rankings look pretty familiar, but it might be a bit jarring to see Tee Higgins (vs. Panthers in Week 9) in the top five and Chris Olave (vs. Ravens) in the top 10. More important, though, is further down the list where the sleepers and potential waiver-wire streamers live.
CBS Boston

How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
ng-sportingnews.com

Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?

One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Gus Edwards affecting Week 9 waiver pickups

Entering Week 9, injuries continue to ramp up, and fantasy football owners with serious aspirations of taking home a championship are reminded weekly about the value of a deep roster with viable streaming options. This week, two running backs (Jonathan Taylor and Gus Edwards) exited during game action, and while it looks like both backs avoided serious issues, it's still worthwhile to read up on their latest injury news. Should either RB be out for Week 9, it won't be easy finding a fill-in on the waiver wire with six teams on bye.
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?

The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer

The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments

The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, Juwan Johnson impacting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em calls

We already know David Njoku (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are out, and a handful of other fantasy-relevant tight ends, including Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, and Juwan Johnson, might not be suiting up this Sunday due to nagging ailments. Knowing these players' latest injury updates is crucial ahead of your Week 8 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Packers vs. Bills final score, results: Josh Allen, Buffalo hand Green Bay fourth straight loss

It certainly wasn't perfect, but Josh Allen and the Bills got the job done, holding off the Packers and earning a win in front of their home fans on "Sunday Night Football." Allen looked stellar once again early on, leading an offensive surge in the second quarter to establish a comfortable halftime lead. Despite a sloppy second half in which Allen threw two bad interceptions, that cushion proved to be more than enough to get Buffalo to the finish line, 27-17.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy