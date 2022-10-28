Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
lastwordonsports.com
Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore
As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
Six teams are on bye this week, resulting in an extensive shuffle to the Week 9 fantasy WR PPR rankings. The top of our rankings look pretty familiar, but it might be a bit jarring to see Tee Higgins (vs. Panthers in Week 9) in the top five and Chris Olave (vs. Ravens) in the top 10. More important, though, is further down the list where the sleepers and potential waiver-wire streamers live.
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Patriots vs. Jets on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium for a showdown between two AFC East rivals. If you looked at this Week 8 matchup before the start of the season, you probably wouldn't have expected it to matter much in the NFL's bigger picture. Instead, this matchup between New York and New England could have wild card implications down the line.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
ng-sportingnews.com
Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?
One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Gus Edwards affecting Week 9 waiver pickups
Entering Week 9, injuries continue to ramp up, and fantasy football owners with serious aspirations of taking home a championship are reminded weekly about the value of a deep roster with viable streaming options. This week, two running backs (Jonathan Taylor and Gus Edwards) exited during game action, and while it looks like both backs avoided serious issues, it's still worthwhile to read up on their latest injury news. Should either RB be out for Week 9, it won't be easy finding a fill-in on the waiver wire with six teams on bye.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
"Monday Night Football" continues with an AFC North battle in Week 8. Two familiar foes will go head-to-head as the Browns host the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns (2-5) are looking to get their season back on track after losing four games in a row. Starting quarterback...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer
The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments
The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett appears to take shot at Russell Wilson after win over Giants
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a veiled shot at his former quarterback on Sunday. Lockett told reporters after Seattle's 27-13 win over the Giants, "It's amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit." That was considered a dig at Russell Wilson. While Lockett didn't...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, Juwan Johnson impacting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em calls
We already know David Njoku (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are out, and a handful of other fantasy-relevant tight ends, including Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, and Juwan Johnson, might not be suiting up this Sunday due to nagging ailments. Knowing these players' latest injury updates is crucial ahead of your Week 8 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers vs. Bills final score, results: Josh Allen, Buffalo hand Green Bay fourth straight loss
It certainly wasn't perfect, but Josh Allen and the Bills got the job done, holding off the Packers and earning a win in front of their home fans on "Sunday Night Football." Allen looked stellar once again early on, leading an offensive surge in the second quarter to establish a comfortable halftime lead. Despite a sloppy second half in which Allen threw two bad interceptions, that cushion proved to be more than enough to get Buffalo to the finish line, 27-17.
Comments / 5