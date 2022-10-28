ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

portlandpilots.com

No. 7 Portland Defeated by San Diego 4-1

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The No. 7 Portland Pilots dropped their first WCC match of the season 4-1 against the San Diego Torreros. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-2-3 overall and 4-1-0 in WCC action. How it Happened. San Diego broke the 0-0 tie when Trevor Dillon scored in...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Take Singles and Doubles Titles at SoCal Intercollegiates

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Portland concluded a dominant weekend at the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships with Sema Pankin winning the singles title and teaming with Eleftherios Neos for the doubles championship on Sunday at Marks Tennis Stadium. Pankin defeated his second ranked opponent in as many days with a...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Rubio Perez Claims Singles Title at SMC Invite

MORAGA, Calif. – Portland freshman Alaia Rubio Perez won the singles title of the Red Draw on Sunday to conclude an impressive showing for the Pilots at the Saint Mary's Invitational. Sophomore Sally Pethybridge was also a finalist of the top flight Blue Draw. Rubio Perez knocked off Julia...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Dominant in Doubles; Pankin into Singles Final at SoCal Intercollegiates

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Portland men's tennis dominated the doubles draw with three of the four semifinal teams, while Sema Pankin advanced to the singles title match Saturday at the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships. Pankin and teammate Eleftherios Neos will also compete for the doubles title, with championship matches scheduled for Sunday.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots secure 3-1 win against Tigers on Senior Night

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots were victorious on their senior night, defeating the Pacific Tigers 3-1 in their regular season home finale. Portland improved to 11-2-4 overall and 5-2-0 in WCC play after the victory. How it Happened. Portland started the scoring when Kayla Adams notched her fifth goal...
PORTLAND, OR

