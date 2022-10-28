Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Racist overtones on Sitake's intelligence cross line
PROVO — To no surprise, the cesspool that often is social media has gone beyond the bounds of decency relative to the slumping BYU football program. As it pertains to Kalani Sitake, anonymous posters are questioning the coach's intelligence. Intentional or not, which it probably isn't, the unsubstantiated assertion reeks of stereotypically racist overtones.
ksl.com
Mired in 4-game skid, BYU looks to Boise State series that 'brings out the best in us'
PROVO — BYU coach Kalani Sitake is more concerned with his team's four-game losing skid and pulling the Cougars' oxen out of the proverbial mire before it gets stuck in the mud outside the trail of bowl eligibility. But when asked to reflect on the 13-game series with Boise...
ksl.com
'We weren't keeping any secret': Rising was set to play, but injury 'setback' kept him out
SALT LAKE CITY — Everything pointed to Cam Rising getting the start at quarterback on Thursday on the road against Washington State. Rising had been "banged up" following a gutsy win at home against USC a couple weeks before, but the junior signal caller had taken all the first-team reps in practice and remained the central figure to the team's offensive game plan.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
ksl.com
Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations
WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
ksl.com
Drunken man who stole truck with 4-year-old inside arrested after long chase, police say
WOODS CROSS — A man who police say took a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat and then drove erratically — with speeds over 100 mph — was arrested over the weekend following a long chase that stretched from Woods Cross to the Salt Lake City International Airport and ended with a head-on collision with an officer's patrol car.
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
ksl.com
Man attempted to kidnap teen girl at Lehi corn maze, police say
LEHI — Lehi police are seeking more information about a man they say attempted to kidnap a teenage girl at a popular corn maze. The attempted kidnapping happened at Cornbelly's at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., police say. The man approached a 14-year-old girl as...
ksl.com
Westbound I-80 reopened after crash involving 3 semitrucks at 2800 East
SALT LAKE CITY — Westbound I-80 reopened at 2800 East on Monday evening following a crash involving three semitrucks that closed the road, according to state troopers. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that all lanes were open at 7:37 p.m. Troopers said while multiple semitrucks were involved, there is...
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
ksl.com
74-year-old woman critical after being hit by car in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being hit by a car in Sugar House. Salt Lake police said they received multiple 911 calls around 10:48 a.m. about a woman who had been hit by a car near 2135 S. 900 East. When firefighters responded to the scene, they found the woman in the road and began providing life-saving aid.
ksl.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN — A woman was hit in the lower leg by a bullet during a shooting at a Halloween Party in Ogden early Sunday morning. Lt. Cameron Stiver with the Ogden Police Department said the shooting happened after a disagreement at a Halloween party near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue.
ksl.com
Ogden business holds Halloween celebration for disabled clients, community members
OGDEN — Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" line up eagerly with candy bags in hand. They're followed closely by Marvel's Iron Man, Dr. Seuss's Thing 1, Winnie the Pooh, a cheerleader, skeletons and others wearing a variety of Halloween costumes. They're as excited as any kids during the...
ksl.com
60-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A 60-year-old man died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the street on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department. Cutler clarified that the man was not at or near a crosswalk, as previously reported by officials.
Comments / 0