CLEVELAND — The Browns came into Monday night's AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals carrying with them the demons of a four-game losing streak. They faced the specter of spending their bye week wondering what level of Hades their season was spiraling toward. Turns out, they didn't need an exorcist to rid themselves of what they were possessed by over the first seven games. All they needed was easily their best all-around performance of the first...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO