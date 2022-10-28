Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball commemorates 2022 season with CWS rings
AUBURN, Ala. – From inside the Tigers Den at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, members of the 2022 Auburn baseball team opened boxes containing rings commemorating their special season, then gathered to exclaim their rallying cry one more time. "Bad News!" "So much hard work and dedication that all these guys...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
auburntigers.com
John Cohen named Director of Athletics at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. — John Cohen, who has more than two decades as a coach and administrator in the Southeastern Conference, has been named the 16th Director of Athletics at Auburn University, President Dr. Chris Roberts announced Monday. Cohen has spent the previous 14 years at Mississippi State in various capacities, most recently as the athletic director the past six years.
Scarbinsky: Auburn football’s a loser again, but is hope on the horizon?
This is an opinion column. There may be hope for Auburn yet. Not on the football field, where this helpless season and the hopeless tenure of an overmatched coach can’t end soon enough, but behind closed doors, where decisions that shape the future are made. As AL.com has reported,...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball falls to No. 20 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Auburn Volleyball showed they were capable of hanging with the Wildcats but a balanced Kentucky attack proved too much for the Tigers on Sunday, falling 3-0 (13-25, 20-25, 15-25). Akasha Anderson and Kendal Kemp were the pair that found the most success in the opening set...
Nick Saban gives update on two injured Alabama linemen
A pair of injured Alabama defensive linemen will return to practice this week. DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis, who both missed Alabama’s win over Mississippi State before the open week, could play Saturday against LSU. “We’ll kind of determine how they do during the course of the week and...
How Auburn is handling teammates declaring intent to enter the transfer portal
Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had another tough week on and off the football field. The Tigers losing streak reach four games after Saturday’s 41-27 loss against Arkansas. Bryan Harsin’s tenure remains in flux, with a 9-11 record as the Tigers’ head coach. Harsin’s strategy on how to deal with redshirting came into question when a report surfaced that he denied non-medical redshirts to players.
auburntigers.com
Dave Lyon receives James Owens Courage Award
AUBURN, Ala. – The heir apparent to Pat Sullivan as Auburn's quarterback in 1972, Dave Lyon injured his knee during spring practice, costing him a chance to lead the famed Amazin's. "I was supposed be after that spring and I messed up my knee," Lyon recalled. "Randy Walls, he...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball preps for battle in the Blue Grass State
AUBURN, Ala. – Head coach Brent Crouch and the Auburn Tigers prepare for another top-20 showdown on the road at Kentucky this weekend. Freshmen Akasha Anderson and Madison Scheer continue to be a potent 1-2 punch for Auburn. Anderson ranks eighth in the SEC for kills per set at 3.79, with Scheer close behind at 3.16 kills per set.
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
auburntigers.com
Auburn announces change in football leadership
AUBURN, Ala.— Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.
auburntigers.com
Tigers can’t find way past Kentucky on the road
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Akasha Anderson found another 14 kills on Saturday and Auburn's assertive serving had the Tigers scoring in bunches at times but it wasn't enough to outrun No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday as the Wildcats claimed the win, 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16). Much like Wednesday night against...
siusalukis.com
Salukis Come Up Short at No. 20 Alabama in Charity Exhibition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Southern Illinois men's basketball fell on the road to No. 20 Alabama 74-63 Saturday afternoon in a charity exhibition game inside Foster Auditorium. "Today's game was a great experience for our team," head coach Bryan Mullins said. "It will provide us with a lot of benefits as the season begins. I can't wait for the season opener on November 7 in the Banterra Center."
Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!
Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Piedmont QB Jack Hayes sets new AHSAA total offense record as Bulldogs beat Sylacauga
Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes set another AHSAA career record Friday. Hayes set a new career total offense record – breaking the record held by 2019 Mr. Football Kristian Story of Lanett – and accounted for all six Piedmont touchdowns in the 41-20 victory over Sylacauga. Hayes finished...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans not thrilled with reported new AD hire on social media
Auburn may have found its new athletic director. He might not get the warmest welcome on The Plains, though. It’s being reported that AU is nearing a deal with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to take the same position at Auburn. On social media, Auburn fans aren’t exactly thrilled by the hire.
auburntigers.com
Auburn football letterman Vince Dooley, College Football Hall of Famer, passes away
AUBURN, Ala. – College Football Hall of Fame inductee Vince Dooley, who played and coached at Auburn before becoming the winningest coach in Georgia history, passed away Friday at the age of 90. "It takes a very special man, a special coach, to be revered and loved by two...
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen
Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach. His first job could be to decide the fate of football coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division after ending his first season in 2021 with five straight losses. The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Saturday, 41-27 to Arkansas.
