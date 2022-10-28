Read full article on original website
Juanita Burrows
5d ago
How ridiculous is this?? The man is doing everything he can for the City of Monroe! He has a limited amount of resources and that’s it!
Mental health care at David Wade Correctional Center ruled unconstitutional
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday evening that David Wade Correctional Center, a state prison in Homer, Louisiana, has violated the constitutional rights of prisoners by housing them in inhumane conditions and failing to provide adequate mental health care. In a 165-page ruling, Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
The Department of Justice awards over 150-thousand dollars to support a project that could help curb crime
MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced today that the department of justice has awarded $152,565 dollars to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in the Western District of Louisiana. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun violence, violent crime and gang violence in the district. We […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating Downsville woman
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Downsville woman. Gloria Hattaway is described as a 91-year-old white female, standing at five feet and six inches and weighing in at about 163 pounds. Hattaway is believed to be traveling in the white 2016 GMC Terrain […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
West Carroll Parish man found by deputies sitting inside vehicle in his underwear; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 21, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Franklin Eugene Goyins III of Oak Grove, La. after receiving a complaint that an unknown White male was sitting in a parked vehicle near Highway 879. Deputies responded to […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Altercation on I-20 draws motorist’s attention
A Bossier City man was arrested Friday after reports of an altercation at roadside on Interstate 20. At about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned motorist about a man attempting to hit a woman on Interstate 20 near milepost 74. When...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Sibling argument leads to arrest
Ruston Police responded to an Eastland Avenue residence Saturday to investigate a domestic battery complaint. Bricelyn Hardyway 25, of Ruston, told officers he became angry with his sister because she would not clean up a mess she had made. Hardyway said he chased his sister into her room and attempted to force her to clean up. During that time, he pushed her against a wall by her face.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver threatens Good Samaritan
A Homer motorist was arrested last Wednesday night after he allegedly ran his vehicle into a ditch and then threatened to kill a man who came to his aid. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on La. Highway 146 (White Lightning Road) about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle had run into the ditch and the driver was being aggressive with the homeowner.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
Captain D’s employee accused of pulling knife on co-worker during argument, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D’s located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with an employee who mentioned that she […]
