As DOGE skyrockets 140% in a week, investors can watch out for these levels
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Elon Musk could have had a huge influence on Dogecoin once more. $0.134 could be of interest to the bulls in the coming days. Dogecoin [DOGE] registered gains of...
Avalanche: How AVAX investors can optimize their returns from this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche broke out of its low volatile phase to unveil a bullish edge over the past few days. The crypto’s funding rates turned negative but the long/short ratio revealed...
The Sandbox: What should investors expect after SAND’s latest stunt in the market
As the crypto market shook off its week-long rally, the Sandbox [SAND] defied the trend as it surged 14.14%, hitting its thirty-day high. The metaverse token had followed the market sentiment earlier, registering greens for most of the recently-ended week. However, the latest 24-hour rally was way better than whatever...
Ethereum: These updates may help ETH investors navigate this week’s uncertainty
Ethereum[ETH] kicked off this week with a slowdown of the bullish momentum that it delivered last week. Investors are now leaning towards the side of caution especially as the market enters another uncertainty period. The upcoming FOMC meeting might have a lot to do with the current outcome. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
SAND ends October with a strong rally but investors can expect this in November
The Sandbox [SAND] concluded October with a mega party for the Sandbox Alpha Season 3 but this wasn’t the only grand ending for the network. Its native cryptocurrency SAND also ended the month in a big way after delivering a strong rally. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for The Sandbox...
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s fate may be at the mercy of bears over the next few days
After a long green week, Bitcoin [BTC] might have fallen back into the hands of sellers who seemed committed to sending the coin below $20,000. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, Maartunn, market sell orders have triumphed over the buying power since BTC hit $20,900 on 30 October. The analyst noted...
Avalanche: Investors looking for short-term gains must keep a close eye on AVAX
Avalanche’s [AVAX] liquidity mining program, named Avalanche Rush, recently completed one year after its launch last October. Messari recently posted a tweet throwing some light on what its performance and stats have been over the past few months. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche [AVAX] for 2023-24...
VeChain: Investors looking for a safe bet have all the reasons to consider VET
VeChain [VET] lately managed to make its investors happy as the price of VET surged by nearly 8% over the last week. At press time, VET was trading at $0.02396 with a market capitalization of $1,737,838,130. Though much of the credit goes to the current bullish crypto market, several developments...
Ethereum: Will the tides change for ETH amid this recent accumulation
Ethereum [ETH] top ten investors holding their assets off exchanges added about 6.7% more of the number one altcoin, according to a recent update from Santiment. The on-chain analytic platform reported that the top ten non-exchange addresses, at press time, held 23.7 million ETH. This was a clear distinction of the status of the top ten addresses on exchanges which held about 8.7 million.
Litecoin [LTC]: Good news on the NFT front, but here’s the ‘but’ of it all
Good news came for the Litecoin [LTC] NFT ecosystem as it witnessed growth over the last few days. Santiment’s data revealed that not only did LTC’s total NFT trade count register an uptick, but it’s NFT trade volume in USD also increased. This development was valid as...
Where can Chiliz [CHZ] investors look to take profit on the charts
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chiliz has already tested the bearish OB at $0.24 and pulled back. Consolidation or breakout, a trader needs to be prepared for either scenario. Chiliz [CHZ] saw a...
Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto’s Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer’s trust. Shiba...
BTC investors and whales witness a change of heart and plans — Decoding ‘why’
Bitcoin [BTC] futures traders changed their “mode of operation” since the coin exited the $19,000 region on 25 October. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, open interest in the derivatives market had always followed the same trend as the price movement. This was the case for the two months...
Can 1INCH’s latest whale accumulation urge bulls to showcase their strength
Data from Santiment revealed that the intraday trading session for 1INCH was marked by a rally in the count of whale transactions. This rally came after the severe price volatility that plagued the cryptocurrency market on 23 and 24 October. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for 1INCH for 2023-2024...
Cosmos [ATOM] forms a range; here’s why the bulls eye the $17.5-target
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Momentum back in favor of the bulls after last week’s rally. Cosmos [ATOM] had a bullish outlook on the charts on the higher timeframes once more. The key...
Assessing XRP’s flow after CTO furthers claims of outperforming BTC, ETH
In response to an allegation that Ripple [XRP] had underperformed, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) claimed it was untrue. David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, who also doubles as its Ripple Ledger (XRPL) lead, said that XRP’s performance surpassed that of Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] in 2022. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s...
Aave: Why traders must overlook AAVE’s address activity this trading season
Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that October was marked by a rally in AAVE’s network activity. This rally culminated in the altcoin registering a daily high of 495 new addresses on 30 October. This was the highest daily count of new addresses since 17 July. In addition,...
Can Polkadot solely rely on its development activity for a bullish November
Polkadot [DOT] has been in the spot light for quite some time now owing to its high development activity. DOT made headlines once more for the same reason, as it ranked second among crypto projects in terms of development activity in the last 30 days, only behind Cardano [ADA]. _____________________________________________________________________________________
LINK’s long-term bullish alliance speaks volumes but what about short-term plans
Chainlink [LINK] revealed its latest adoption update that the chain managed to achieve more than 15 integrations with top blockchains in the last seven days. This update could strengthen LINK’s long-term bullish outlook, but is it enough to help secure the recent short-term gains?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for...
Maker: Can a surge of interest from these holders have MKR aiming for the stars
MakerDAO has been on the radar of large investors and whales for quite some time now. One of the reasons for the renewed interest from whales could be MakerDAO’s foray into short term bond investments. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MakerDAO [MKR] for 2022-2023. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Swimming...
