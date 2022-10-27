Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: A New Trea Turner Replacement Has Been Circled and It Isn't Someone You Heard Yet
Dodgers fans are still hoping for their shortstop Trea Turner to return
Dodgers: Retired MLB Slugger Interprets Cody Bellinger’s Woes
The powering Mark McGwire shares his thoughts on Bellinger’s struggles at the plate and how he can fix it.
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Makes Exciting Announcement With Wife Carissa
Caleb Ferguson’s wife, Carissa, made a very exciting announcement on Thursday via Instagram. She posted one picture of her and Caleb, and another of their dog, announcing that they’re expecting their first child. Ferguson would have loved to make this announcement in the midst of a postseason run,...
3 longtime Dodgers who (might have) played their final game in LA
Woah, man. It took Justin Turner nearly 10 days to process the Los Angeles Dodgers’ early exit from the postseason. It’s unclear if LA fans, even after the San Diego Padres’ elimination, have been able to do the same. The 111-win season went down the tubes, in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Simulated World Series Game 3: Astros' bats power up in blowout win over Phillies
It was all Houston as Lance McCullers carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Astros lit up Phillies pitchers for 19 hits in a 16-1 rout.
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News
Dodgers faithful react to CT3 being a silver slugger award finalist
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will remain a St Louis Cardinal after opting into his contract on Saturday
Dodgers News: Jerry Hairston Jr. Doubles Down on 'In-Game Adjustment' Statement
These reports have made the Dodgers look really, really bad.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
Tommy Edman Takes Home An Impressive 2022 Award
Tommy Edman has emerged into a quality Major League player over the first few seasons of his career. Edman first came up to the big leagues in 2019 and instantly became a favorite among St. Louis Cardinals fans. In his rookie season, he hit for a team-high .304 batting average...
Yardbarker
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0