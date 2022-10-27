ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search

The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2

The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Tommy Edman Takes Home An Impressive 2022 Award

Tommy Edman has emerged into a quality Major League player over the first few seasons of his career. Edman first came up to the big leagues in 2019 and instantly became a favorite among St. Louis Cardinals fans. In his rookie season, he hit for a team-high .304 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

