Saturday’s WIAA volleyball and soccer sectional finals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local soccer and volleyball teams are headed to WIAA state tournaments after Saturday’s sectional championships. Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 1-0 over Sturgeon Bay.
WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament
(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football playoffs press on with some close contests in level two. That includes a rematch of FVA rivals Kimberly and Neenah in our Game of the Week. Plus, Notre Dame goes on the road and upsets three seed Menasha in a rematch between FRCC South foes. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights from a busy night of postseason action in this week’s Operation Football.
WIAA Girls Volleyball Sectional Final Results
(25-17,25-17,25-17) McDonell Central defeated Mercer 3-0 (25-20,19-25,12-25,25-19,15-13) (24-26,25-21,25-20,25-19) Winners will compete at the WIAA Girls State Volleyball Tournament that begins on Thursday at The Resch Center in Green Bay. Feel free to contact us with questions and/or comments.
Picked to finish last in its conference, unbeaten Little Chute continues WIAA playoff march
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. — The “We’ll Show You” tour wrapped up its 11th week Friday night and once more the artists known as Little Chute turned in performance you just couldn’t beat. Which is kind of funny, because before this football season began, Little Chute...
Xavier girls, Notre Dame boys, Kohler boys win State Cross Country titles
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local teams coming home with hardware at the WIAA State Cross Country meet Saturday. In Division 2, the Xavier girls team won first place, while Notre Dame came in third. For the boys, flip that. The Tritons won the title, while Xavier gets the...
One Single Point Dashes Rocket Football’s Playoff Hopes
It starts as a picture-perfect night at Rocket Stadium. Both student sections are packed with nearly everyone from Neenah participating in the blackout theme. The Rockets initially score one touchdown in the first quarter and another in the second. The Kimberly Papermakers squeeze 7 points of their own into the last 4 minutes of the second quarter, only for the Rockets to counter with yet another touchdown with 2 in-game minutes later.
Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Police said a passenger in the car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
Grand Opening of 360U Oshkosh
Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
