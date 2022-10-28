Read full article on original website
WIFR
One arrested in deadly high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed one person. According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.
fox32chicago.com
3 arrested after leading Illinois State Police on chase, firing gun at squad car: officials
LA SALLE COUNTY - Three suspects were arrested Thursday after leading Illinois State Police on a chase, and at one point, allegedly opening fire on a squad car as it pursued them. Around 8 p.m., ISP responded to a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 39 near Hope Township...
WIFR
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody after he was charged for the shooting and killing of a 21-year-old adult male at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, from Chicago has been taken into custody in the 4500 block of...
Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office
A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a major scene in Rockford. (Shooting Incident/Accident)
wglc.net
Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident
MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Serious Accident At Viaduct, Multiple Injuries, Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash
GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
classichits106.com
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : 2 Early Morning Shooting Incidents, On The West Side
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries
Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance
CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
geneva.il.us
Two People Dead In Oct. 29 Fatal Car Crash
Two women died and two men were injured in a three-car crash occurring at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 29 at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Fire departments responded to the accident, which was initially discovered by West Chicago Police. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and violated a red traffic light at Kirk Road. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe heading southbound on Kirk Road.
fortatkinsononline.com
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Whitewater
A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County just north of the city of Whitewater, according to information released by the operators of the Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page and presented within a GoFundMe account opened Sunday. The GoFundMe account was created...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multi County Police Chase, Shooting Incident
10-year-old Illinois boy on bike hit by driver high on drugs, police say
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car in Oregon on Thursday, police said. Oregon Police said the boy was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of S. 5th Street around 3:14 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen Garcia, 56. The boy was taken […]
