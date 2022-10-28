Read full article on original website
Blue Hose Blurbs: Women 7th, men 9th in BSC hoops polls
Rk - School (first-place votes) The PC men placed 9th of 10 in the preseason poll. Longwood is the favorite. The defending champion Lancers are the preseason favorite for the 1st time, as the voting panel of head coaches and media bestowed 16 first-place votes and 195 total points upon this year's squad. Winthrop followed in 2nd-place with 170 points and 1 first-place vote, followed by UNC Asheville in the 3rd spot with 159 points and 2 1st-place nods.
Marist handles Hose, 37-7
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The weight of another long football season prevented Presbyterian from floating the Hudson River on Saturday as Marist sank the Blue Hose, 37-7, at Tenney Stadium. It was the Red Foxes’ 1st home victory of the season in five games. Marist (3-5, 3-3 PFL) outrushed...
Red Devils, Raiders to open playoffs at home
All three of Laurens County’s high-school football teams have qualified for the playoffs in their respective classifications. Clinton (10-0) had already wrapped of the championship of Region 4-3A before Friday night’s 37-6 victory over Emerald. The Red Devils, ranked 3rd in the state in 3A, take on Travelers Rest (4-6), the 4th seed in Region 3, at Wilder Stadium next Friday night. The Devildogs inherited a 1st-round matchup in Clinton as a result of Blue Ridge’s 49-48 win over TR.
