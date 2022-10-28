Read full article on original website
NHL
BLOG: Oilers building their game at practice ahead of Predators test
EDMONTON, AB - After a perfect week on the road, carrying that momentum into the start of a three-game homestand on Tuesday night is at the forefront of the minds of Oilers players and coaches. The Oilers were on the ice for practice on Monday morning at Rogers Place for...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 31, 2022
Matt Maggio has five-point week, Jake Pivonka and Cameron Berg take on LIU. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. MAGGIO'S FIVE...
NHL
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
NHL
Questions and Isles: Favorite Halloween Costumes
Power Rangers. Harry Potter. Tin Man. The Islanders share their best Halloween costumes. It's spooky season, so in honor of Halloween NewYorkIslanders.com asked the players about their best costume. Read up on the answers from the group in the latest edition of Questions and Isles. Sebastian Aho: We did Cruella...
NHL
10/31 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
Kings go 2-1-0, spend three of next four games on the road. The Kings earned four of a possible six points during their three home games this past week and in doing so outscored their opponents 12-10. Beginning their home stand with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak against the three-time Eastern Conference champions. The win was highlighted by a strong second and third period in which the Kings outshot the Lightning 26-18 and outscored them 3-1. Notably, Gabriel Vilardi notched his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oettinger expected to be out one week for Stars
McAvoy ahead of schedule in recovery for Bruins; Carter day to day with Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Dallas Stars. Jake Oettinger is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body...
NHL
Flyers support Phillies ahead of World Series Game 3
NHL team repped MLB gear leaving Philadelphia, arriving in New York. You can take the Flyers out of Philadelphia, but you can't take Philadelphia out of the Flyers. The team left their home city on Monday to travel to New York for their game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. For the trip, the Flyers were decked out in Philadelphia Phillies gear.
NHL
CH Weekly: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens own a 5-4-0 record after nine games. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs close out their four-game road trip with matchups against the Wild (Tuesday, November 1) and the Jets (Thursday, November 3), before finally returning to the friendly confines of the Bell Centre for a tilt against the Golden Knights (Saturday, November 5).
NHL
Drysdale could be out rest of regular season for Ducks with torn labrum
Defenseman expected to be sidelined 4-6 months after surgery. Jamie Drysdale could be out the rest of the regular season for the Anaheim Ducks. The 20-year-old defenseman will have surgery for a torn labrum and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 months. Drysdale was injured in a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
NHL
The Road to 900: Revisiting the Nashville Predators Biggest Wins
Thursday was a special night in Smashville. The Nashville Predators welcomed the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues looking to snap a five-game skid and did just that, thanks in part to Captain Roman Josi's first goal of the season, Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg's three assists apiece and a highlight-reel game-winner from former Blue, Zach Sanford.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded three points (1-2=3), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a...
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
NHL
McAvoy Progresses to Full Participation for Monday's Practice
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was trying not to get ahead of himself. As he thought about all of the qualities that Charlie McAvoy possesses, he had to take a step back and remember that the blue liner is still a ways away from joining the Bruins lineup. "I think he's...
NHL
Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot
Coyotes bring the NHL to Tempe, Fischer scores twice in home opener. It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
NHL
Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey kicks off a three-game Western Canada swing on Tuesday night against the Canucks. The Devils practiced in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks. New Jersey is riding a three-game win streak heading into this Western Canada road trip which also includes stops in Edmonton and Calgary. Following a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, the team flew out to the West Coast.
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
CBJ to host Hockey For Her series, presented by Meyers Jewelers
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Meyers Jewelers, for the 2022-23 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session, Behind the Scenes with CBJ, will take place on Sunday, November 20 when the Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.
NHL
RELEASE: Century Collective, Top-Tier Corporate Partner Program, Launched
Team announces six premier partners as inaugural members of program that elevates business networking, community impact and more. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new top-tier corporate partnership program - the "Century Collective" - that provides long-term, high-commitment partners with enhanced benefits, access and impact. As the team nears the 100th anniversary of its founding, this elite group of partners are fueling not only the next 100 years of Blackhawks hockey but also the future of our sport.
