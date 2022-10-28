Kings go 2-1-0, spend three of next four games on the road. The Kings earned four of a possible six points during their three home games this past week and in doing so outscored their opponents 12-10. Beginning their home stand with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak against the three-time Eastern Conference champions. The win was highlighted by a strong second and third period in which the Kings outshot the Lightning 26-18 and outscored them 3-1. Notably, Gabriel Vilardi notched his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.

