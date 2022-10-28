Read full article on original website
NHL
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry level contract
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract which runs through the 2022-23 season. Murray, 24, has appeared in five games this season for the Texas Stars, the Stars' development affiliate in the American...
NHL
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
NHL
BLOG: Skinner completes Oilers goaltending puzzle
EDMONTON, AB - There is lots to love about what Edmonton has going on between the pipes. Coming into the offseason, the Oilers had a few questions about the status of their goaltending after Mikko Koskinen departed for Switzerland and the wear and tear of a long playoff run forced 41-year-old Mike Smith to go on LTIR for the season.
NHL
CBJ to host Hockey For Her series, presented by Meyers Jewelers
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Meyers Jewelers, for the 2022-23 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session, Behind the Scenes with CBJ, will take place on Sunday, November 20 when the Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.
NHL
The Road to 900: Revisiting the Nashville Predators Biggest Wins
Thursday was a special night in Smashville. The Nashville Predators welcomed the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues looking to snap a five-game skid and did just that, thanks in part to Captain Roman Josi's first goal of the season, Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg's three assists apiece and a highlight-reel game-winner from former Blue, Zach Sanford.
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 31, 2022
Matt Maggio has five-point week, Jake Pivonka and Cameron Berg take on LIU. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. MAGGIO'S FIVE...
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot
Coyotes bring the NHL to Tempe, Fischer scores twice in home opener. It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
NHL
Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey kicks off a three-game Western Canada swing on Tuesday night against the Canucks. The Devils practiced in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks. New Jersey is riding a three-game win streak heading into this Western Canada road trip which also includes stops in Edmonton and Calgary. Following a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, the team flew out to the West Coast.
NHL
BLOG: Oilers building their game at practice ahead of Predators test
EDMONTON, AB - After a perfect week on the road, carrying that momentum into the start of a three-game homestand on Tuesday night is at the forefront of the minds of Oilers players and coaches. The Oilers were on the ice for practice on Monday morning at Rogers Place for...
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
NHL
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oettinger expected to be out one week for Stars
McAvoy ahead of schedule in recovery for Bruins; Carter day to day with Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Dallas Stars. Jake Oettinger is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Sabres for Monday night road tilt
BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up the October slate with an Atlantic Division road matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
McAvoy Progresses to Full Participation for Monday's Practice
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was trying not to get ahead of himself. As he thought about all of the qualities that Charlie McAvoy possesses, he had to take a step back and remember that the blue liner is still a ways away from joining the Bruins lineup. "I think he's...
NHL
In the Lineup, On the Wakeup
When the Kraken are in the city for games and practices, teammates Will Borgen and Matty Beniers are waking up in the house they share. Typically, Borgen is awake first. Beniers?. "We don't have any house rules, not really, yet, we both do our fair share," said Borgen. "The only...
NHL
Penguins Have a Productive Practice After Arriving Home
After traveling home from their five-game road trip on Sunday, the Penguins skated at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday. Here are the updates. Kris Letang stayed home because he was sick, while Jeff Carter is continuing to be evaluated for a lower-body injury suffered in the second period of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Seattle. That meant Drew O'Connor got the call-up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts as November begins
Dave Mishkin on Perbix's strong debut, Hagel fitting in on the top line and a crowded Eastern Conference. As detailed in my Musings column from the beginning of the season, the Lightning were staring at a daunting October schedule. Seven of nine on the road, with three separate sets of back-to-back games.
NHL
Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL) and placed defenseman Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve (upper body). Gross, 27 (5/9/95), has began the 2022-23 campaign - his first in...
