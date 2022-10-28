ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Field of dreams: Iowa native gets call to umpire in World Series

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHYHe_0ipfie2300

URBANDALE, Iowa — Pat Hoberg rarely misses a call, but the MLB umpire noticed one on his cellphone after playing golf last week.

It was from Michael Hill, MLB’s vice president of on-field operations, the Des Moines Register reported. Hoberg called back and got the news that all umpires dream about -- to participate in the World Series.

Hoberg, 36, an Iowa native who has been an MLB umpire since 2014 and a full-time arbiter since 2017, will serve as the crew’s reserve umpire Friday in Game 1 and will work behind the plate in Game 2, according to KCCI-TV. He will rotate through the bases for each game after that, the television station reported.

Hoberg said he immediately drove to his parents’ home in Urbandale to share the good news. He flew to Houston on Thursday. The Astros host Game 1 on Friday at Minute Maid Park against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“They didn’t know why I just showed up unannounced,” Hoberg told the Register. “It was a really cool moment. My grandparents were there too. We just kind of had a nice little moment as a family.”

His family members will be in attendance, KCCI reported.

Hoberg graduated from Urbandale High School and attended Grand View University in Des Moines, the Register reported. He worked 371 MLB games as a call-up umpire before his promotion to the MLB staff.

Twenty years ago, Hoberg was umpiring Little League games in Urbandale, KCCI reported. He has worked three Division Series, a Wild Card series and one League Championship Series, according to the Register. He also handled replay duties during last year’s World Series, the newspaper reported.

Hoberg worked behind the plate in his home state last year when the New York Yankees met the Chicago White Sox in the inaugural “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, according to the Register.

Hoberg is used to the pressure of being an umpire, but he knows the World Series is baseball’s biggest stage.

“Getting the call is one thing,” Hoberg told the Register. “I have to go out and perform now and do it to the best of my ability, and hopefully that happens and we get through the whole series.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Flawless: Umpire calls perfect game in World Series Game 2

It’s not something baseball fans are used to seeing — an umpire not missing a call in nine innings. Despite the pressure of trying to make tough calls in the moment, Pat Hoberg called a perfect game without one mistake, according to Umpire Scorecards during World Series Game 2 Saturday, USA Today reported.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AdWeek

Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
102.5 The Bone

World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job. The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Astros C Martin Maldonado used illegal bat in Game 1 of World Series, per report

It might not have raised an eyebrow if a non-Houston Astros player had done it, but a Houston Astros player did it, and now we're talking about it. It was reported Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday that Astros starting catcher Martín Maldonado had received a half-dozen bats from retiring legend Albert Pujols to use in the series, believing Pujols' bats would be of a higher quality given his stature.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy