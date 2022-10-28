ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
Places to Go Apple Picking Near Chicago – Fall Apple Picking in Illinois

Spending fall in Chicago and looking for a fun way to celebrate the season? Try Apple picking! There’s no better activity than observing Illinois’ changing leaves up close and picking apples while you are at it. Fall is one of my favorite seasons and if you’re planning a trip to Chicago, apple picking and all of the other activities that come along with should be added to your day trip. Here are a few locations that offer a variety of experiences near Chicago so you can find the perfect apple-picking spot near you:
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month

Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CBS 2 Vault: Some Chicago area hauntings, as seen in the 1980s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is days away, and we reached back into the CBS 2 Vault for some reports on Chicago area hauntings back in the 1980s.First, you probably know Rick Kogan these days for his work in print and radio – but back in the late 1980s, he was a feature reporter for CBS 2, and he was on the ghost beat around Halloween in 1988. He joined the late Chicago ghost hunter Richard Crowe for a visit to the old and purportedly haunted Red Lion Pub.The Red Lion Pub as a business was not that old at the...
Westchester Mayor Signals Interest In Connecting Silver Creek Trail To Prairie Path

A woman walks on the Salt Creek Trail near Broadview on Oct. 23. | File. Thursday, October 27, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 11, Acting Westchester President Nick Steker said that he and some of his counterparts have expressed interest in trying to connect the Salt Creek Trail to the Illinois Prairie Path.
Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory

CHICAGO (CBS) --  "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago

If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over

The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?

Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
