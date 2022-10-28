Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
fox32chicago.com
4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials
CHICAGO - Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar Saturday night. Chicago fire officials say around 2:50 a.m. they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. Two men were taken to Rush Hospital and another...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Iconic Chicago tavern, Twin Anchors, celebrates 90 years: A story of 'perseverance'
At the corner of Eugenie and Sedgwick Streets, a red, brick three-flat with a green striped awning, an old Budweiser sign, and a name synonymous with Chicago history: It’s Twin Anchors, and it’s Made In Chicago.
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
jazminmarie.co
Places to Go Apple Picking Near Chicago – Fall Apple Picking in Illinois
Spending fall in Chicago and looking for a fun way to celebrate the season? Try Apple picking! There’s no better activity than observing Illinois’ changing leaves up close and picking apples while you are at it. Fall is one of my favorite seasons and if you’re planning a trip to Chicago, apple picking and all of the other activities that come along with should be added to your day trip. Here are a few locations that offer a variety of experiences near Chicago so you can find the perfect apple-picking spot near you:
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CBS 2 Vault: Some Chicago area hauntings, as seen in the 1980s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is days away, and we reached back into the CBS 2 Vault for some reports on Chicago area hauntings back in the 1980s.First, you probably know Rick Kogan these days for his work in print and radio – but back in the late 1980s, he was a feature reporter for CBS 2, and he was on the ghost beat around Halloween in 1988. He joined the late Chicago ghost hunter Richard Crowe for a visit to the old and purportedly haunted Red Lion Pub.The Red Lion Pub as a business was not that old at the...
Chicago’s one of the 40 Most Expensive Towns in the World to Live
A ranking has come out for the most expensive cities in the world to live in, and Chicago makes the list. Is it more expensive to live in Chicago or Osaka, Japan? Let's take a deeper dive into this ranking of pricey cities. The website goodhousekeeping.com came out with a...
5th Annual Polish Independence Race happening Sunday at Montrose Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 5th annual Polish Independence Run returns Sunday morning. Hundreds of walkers and runners will travel along the lakefront in honor of Polish Independence Day. The lakefront will also turn white and red - mimicking the colors of the Polish flag. The race begins at 11:11 a.m.
vfpress.news
Westchester Mayor Signals Interest In Connecting Silver Creek Trail To Prairie Path
A woman walks on the Salt Creek Trail near Broadview on Oct. 23. | File. Thursday, October 27, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 11, Acting Westchester President Nick Steker said that he and some of his counterparts have expressed interest in trying to connect the Salt Creek Trail to the Illinois Prairie Path.
Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
cwbchicago.com
No foul play in death of woman found on Streeterville sidewalk: medical examiner
There was no foul play involved in the death of a woman Chicago police found lying on a Streeterville sidewalk early Thursday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. At 3:44 a.m., Chicago police officers found the 39-year-old woman lying in the 400 block of East Ohio....
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
travelnoire.com
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over
The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
WGNtv.com
Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?
Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
Chicago health officials warn of 'tripledemic' of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters as soon as possible to help avoid a full blown winter surge. And now, the city's top doctor says she is concerned about a "tripledemic." It is a combination of COVID, the flu and RSV. People in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood are paying attention. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, predicts Chicago will move back into the medium COVID-19 risk level in the coming weeks. Saturday, residents weren't taking any chances with the winter season approaching.Dannie and Camille Lee want to make sure they're...
