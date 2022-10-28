KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three men stopped an armed burglar who broke into an apartment, according to police. The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Marrell Tyler of Merrillville in the case. According to investigators, officers responded to 2205 S. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That’s The...

KOKOMO, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO