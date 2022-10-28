Read full article on original website
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s...
Space Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allianz, Hiscox, Munich Re
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Space Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Space Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
Fed readies new rate hike despite recession risk
The Federal Reserve will meet this week and the market expects it to raise its benchmark interest rates again, despite the growing risks of recession in an economy that is showing signs of cooling down but whose inflation remains high, like that of the United States. The Fed's Monetary Policy Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, and the main…
Goldman Sachs estimates four more Fed rate hikes, to reach 5% in March
Goldman Sachs has revised upward its estimate for the US Federal Reserve's key rates. In a note released by Bloomberg, economists anticipate that the Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 b.p. next Wednesday, when Jerome Powell and company meet to decide on a further hike in key rates. As for 2023, Goldman Sachs expects a 25 b.p. hike in February and March.
How the Fed’s rate hikes slow the economy — and impact you
The economy runs like a machine. Enter the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively raising interest rates— the central bank's one major tool to lower inflation, curb demand for goods and services and slow the economy. The Fed' s policy rate. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers...
What can we expect from the Fed this week and for the medium term?
What the Federal Reserve does or does not do will determine the future economic scenario in the United States, around the world and in Mexico. This Wednesday, the penultimate annual meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve is scheduled to take place. The statement that is issued, subsequent statements by Jerome Powell and the other…
Fairfax Announces Successful Completion of Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations to Independence Pet Group
TORONTO , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces the successful completion of the previously announced sale of all of its interests in the Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ and. Pethealth Inc. to. Independence Pet Group. and...
Patent Issued for Modulation of advertisement display based on vehicle operation data (USPTO 11468476): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Lundsgaard, Soren K. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468476 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Improvements in media playback technology has given users a voracious appetite for media content. While users may have previously been limited to what they owned on physical media (e.g., compact disks), users now often expect broad, largely unrestricted access to music, whether as stored on personal devices (e.g., their smartphones) or as streamed over a network (e.g., the Internet). To account for licensing costs, such music may be offered to users for a monthly subscription fee, at a per-song cost, or the like. For example, a user might pay a company a monthly subscription fee to download songs to their mobile device, which they may then play with or without access to the Internet (e.g., when driving in an area with poor cellular Internet service).
Tough Medicine
Daily Times, The (Maryville, TN) Higher costs for medical care and health insurance may be the next burdensome inflation shoes to drop on the. Upswings in health care costs would be another kick to inflation-weary consumers already battered by higher prices for groceries, energy and housing. Health care increases could...
S&P Global: 2023 financial institutions outlook says Fed's efforts to tame inflation proves double-edged sword
NEW YORK , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions have looked forward to the return of a higher interest rate environment for some time, but the swift pace of rate increase by the. Federal Reserve. has sparked recessionary fears and turmoil in the markets, according to a new. S&P...
Foresters Financial™ and diaTribe announce content partnership to drive greater awareness and education on diabetes
Foresters continues its commitment to provide life insurance solutions and insights to people living with diabetes. /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of American Diabetes Month in November, Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer boldly redefining the industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, proudly announces a content partnership with diaTribe, a leading provider of insights and actionable tips for people living with diabetes. diaTribe Learn is a global educational platform of the diaTribe Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit founded with a mission to improve and advocate for people living with diabetes and pre-diabetes.
