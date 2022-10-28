ForeFront Power has completed Phase 1 of a planned city-wide solar project for Bakersfield, California. This first phase consists of a 2-MW solar portfolio located at five sites: the parking lot south of City Hall South, the Bakersfield Police Department Headquarters parking lot, the parking lot at The Park at River Walk, the parking lot at the City Corporation Yard, and at Mesa Marin Sports Complex. With an annual electrical output of 3.4 million kWh, Phase 1 alone is expected to save the City and taxpayers nearly $9 million in electricity costs over a 20-year period.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO