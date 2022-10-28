Read full article on original website
Erthos flat solar ground-mounts under contract for 14 MW of projects
Erthos, a solar mounting company specializing in securing panels flat on the ground, has been contracted for 14 MW of PV projects and is in negotiations for an additional 107-MWDC project. Maryland-based community solar developer Chaberton Energy is one of five contractors working with Erthos. “Erthos technology allows us to...
Google signs 942-MW PPA on solar projects under development in Texas
Google will purchase approximately 75%, or 942 MW, of the renewable energy produced by four of SB Energy Global‘s solar projects under development in Texas. The projects — Orion 1-3 and Eiffel — total 1.2 GW and are expected to be operational by mid-2024. “SB Energy is...
7.1-MW community solar project dedicated in New York
Project partners Standard Solar, SolarPark Energy and Catalyst Power, along with local decision-makers, business leaders, and state officials, dedicated the completion of a 7.1-MW community solar project in York, New York. The event commemorated the life of the late Thomas Guzek, founder of project developer SolarPark Energy. Standard Solar funded...
rPlus Energies starts construction on 200-MW Utah solar project
Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has commenced construction of the 200 MWAC/240 MWDC Appaloosa Solar 1 project located in Iron County, Utah. Appaloosa Solar 1 is being built next to the 80 MWAC/110 MWDC Three Peaks Solar project. Completed in 2016, Three Peaks Solar was the second utility-scale solar project developed in Utah by the same leadership team that now heads rPlus Energies.
Longi releases Hi-MO 6 line of solar panels to DG market
Longi has released its new module for the distributed generation market: Hi-MO 6. Using hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cells, Hi-MO 6 achieves 22.8% efficiency in mass production. HPBC is Longi’s new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology that has no front-side busbars. Longi says that modules equipped with HPBC...
Solar organizations prepare to meet job demands stemming from the IRA
U.S. federal and state governments have set clean energy goals to curb carbon production and produce electricity from renewable sources like photovoltaic solar. The deadlines are years away, but in the interim, solar installation companies, industry organizations and governmental bodies are determining how to quickly scale the job growth needed to reach these milestones.
Clean power has slow Q3 due to policy challenges and supply bottlenecks
The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has released its latest “Clean Power Quarterly Market Report” that shows policy challenges continued to limit clean power growth in the third quarter of 2022. From July to September 2022, 3.4 GW of new utility-scale clean power capacity were installed, bringing 2022...
IRA credits will boost domestic solar tracker manufacturing
Domestic solar tracker manufacturing is bound to increase thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes manufacturing tax credits for components found on solar trackers. The federal spending package will provide manufacturers with credits for torque tubes and structural fasteners produced on U.S. soil. “I think the expectation...
ForeFront Power completes first phase of solar project for Bakersfield, California
ForeFront Power has completed Phase 1 of a planned city-wide solar project for Bakersfield, California. This first phase consists of a 2-MW solar portfolio located at five sites: the parking lot south of City Hall South, the Bakersfield Police Department Headquarters parking lot, the parking lot at The Park at River Walk, the parking lot at the City Corporation Yard, and at Mesa Marin Sports Complex. With an annual electrical output of 3.4 million kWh, Phase 1 alone is expected to save the City and taxpayers nearly $9 million in electricity costs over a 20-year period.
RE+ 2022 sets record attendance of 27,000
Clean energy trade show RE+ 2022 set record attendance, bringing more than 27,000 attendees and 800 exhibitors to Anaheim, California, from September 19 to 22, making it the largest RE+ to date. “This was the first time we were able to host RE+ in person since 2019. It was clear...
