California State

thedailytexan.com

Students for a Democratic Society call for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights

Around 10 students with the organization Austin Students for a Democratic Society protested outside of the Perry-Castañeda Library on Oct. 27 for increased support of reproductive justice and trans students’ rights by the University. After protesting, SDS officers organized a call-in on Friday where they called several University...
AUSTIN, TX

