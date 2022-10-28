Read full article on original website
UT-Austin professor Toyin Falola receives Nigerian national honor for contribution to Nigerian and African history
The Federal Republic of Nigeria named history professor Toyin Falola Member of the Order of the Niger this Oct. The title is one of the highest national honors given by the country. Falola, a Nigerian citizen, recently received the award on account of his service to Nigeria by raising awareness...
Students for a Democratic Society call for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights
Around 10 students with the organization Austin Students for a Democratic Society protested outside of the Perry-Castañeda Library on Oct. 27 for increased support of reproductive justice and trans students’ rights by the University. After protesting, SDS officers organized a call-in on Friday where they called several University...
