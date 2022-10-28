ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Late-Night Food and Beverage Spots around Austin

Whether preparing for a study session or satisfying a midnight craving, late-night food runs make a crucial element of the college experience. The Daily Texan compiled a list of Austin spots perfect for a late-night bite. This iconic Austin restaurant specializes in unique, flavorful tacos. For meat lovers, Tyson’s incorporates...
Students for a Democratic Society call for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights

Around 10 students with the organization Austin Students for a Democratic Society protested outside of the Perry-Castañeda Library on Oct. 27 for increased support of reproductive justice and trans students’ rights by the University. After protesting, SDS officers organized a call-in on Friday where they called several University...
Men’s, women’s cross country finishes 3rd, 4th at Big 12 Championships

Texas men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock on Friday, where the men earned a third-place finish and the women landed in fourth place. Oklahoma State swept the championships, taking home the titles in both the men’s and women’s competitions....
Soccer off to hot start, defeats Kansas State 4-0 in Big 12 tournament opener

The Longhorns didn’t miss a beat on Sunday, defeating Kansas State 4-0 in an impressive opening performance in the Big 12 Soccer Championship at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Texas, much like in its last game against Kansas State, took advantage of early momentum and converted it into three...
