Durham, N.H. – Across the country in New Hampshire, the UC Davis Aggies Field Hockey Team suffered a heartbreaking, stroke-off 3-2 defeat to the Wildcats. The Aggies move to 2-12 overall and 1-6 in America East play. In what has been an ultra competitive America East Conference, the Aggies have proven week in and week out to battle against the likes of the best teams in the country with another strong performance on the road.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO