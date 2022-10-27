Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Continue to Light Up Scoreboard; Down Cal Poly, 59-17
DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis football team (4-4, 3-2) won its third straight game en route to retaining the Golden Horseshoe for the sixth-straight meeting with a 59-17 win over Cal Poly (1-7, 0-5), Saturday evening at UC Davis Health Stadium. The win marked the third-straight contest the...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Score Twice in First Half; Hold Off Rival Hornets, 2-1
SACRAMENTO — The UC Davis men's soccer team traveled across the Causeway for its final match of the regular season as they took on Sacramento State. The Aggies scored two goals in the first half en route to a 2-1 regular season-ending victory in the men's soccer version of the Causeway Classic.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies drop closely contested meet to No. 4 ranked Georgia
Davis, Calif. – The UC Davis Equestrian Team dropped the Saturday meet against Georgia by a score of 9-11. In a matchup between two top-10 ranked teams, the Aggies were just barely edged out and now drop to 2-2 on the season. Carly Sweeney shined yet again for the...
ucdavisaggies.com
Three Aggies earn MOP's as UC Davis pick up first conference win of the season against South Dakota State
Davis, Calif. — After picking up points in the last two meets for Davis in Fences, Carly Sweeney started off Friday morning with a bang. This time, earning MOP honors by posting a score of 90 on Fences. The Aggies would win Fences by a score of 3-2 as...
tracyhighscholarandathlete.com
Coach Pribble and the Bulldogs
Tracy High School’s Varsity football team owe their wins to the dedicated Head Coach, Jeff Pribble. This is Pribble’s second year with the title, and he’s proven himself quite greatly. He continues to lead the Bulldogs through various victories. Currently, the team has achieved a score of 6-1, including a season opening win against our cross town rivals, the Kimball Jaguars.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies suffer heartbreaker in shoot-out against New Hampshire
Durham, N.H. – Across the country in New Hampshire, the UC Davis Aggies Field Hockey Team suffered a heartbreaking, stroke-off 3-2 defeat to the Wildcats. The Aggies move to 2-12 overall and 1-6 in America East play. In what has been an ultra competitive America East Conference, the Aggies have proven week in and week out to battle against the likes of the best teams in the country with another strong performance on the road.
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
sfstandard.com
The Bay vs. Detroit: SF’s Larry June Faces Babyface Ray in Red Bull Rap Battle
San Francisco-born and bred rapper Larry June faces off against Detroit’s Babyface Ray on Nov. 3 at the Regency Ballroom as part of Red Bull’s SoundClash music series. SoundClash is a traveling tour where two artists challenge each other’s creative prowess in a series of themed rounds. Megastars like Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and Ludacris have competed in previous battles.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California
RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
Comments / 0