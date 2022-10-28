Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty And TBS Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches have been made official for next week’s edition of Dynamite. During AEW Rampage, two matches were made official for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. First, Jon Moxley will go one on one with The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. Along with the rest of his faction, Moriarty laid out Moxley and MJF on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose has held physical possession of the championship since AEW Battle Of The Belts.
NWA USA Results (10/29)
Season 4, Episode 8 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022. You can see the full results for the show below. – Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. – Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino...
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30/22)
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Ariake Triumph – The Return – Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 on October 30 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. – Kai Fujimura def. Taishi Ozawa. – Kongo...
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 31/10/22 – Trick Or Street Fight, Roman Reigns Appearance And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will be a special Halloween edition of the show with a Trick or Street Fight amongst several high profile matches on the show. The live results for tonight’s RAW will begin once the show goes on the air. We kick things off with Bianca...
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
Prestige Roseland 4 Results (10/30/22)
Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 4 – Wake The Dead event on October 30 from Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic...
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
AEW Tag Title Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
The trilogy match has been made official for AEW Full Gear. During AEW Rampage this week, Keith Lee got a quick win over Serpentico. After the match, The Acclaimed confronted Lee demanding to know where Billy Gunn was. Swerve Strickland would appear on the titantron and kidnapped/tortured “Daddy Ass” he would also mention that the tag team championship bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed would occur at Full Gear on November 19th.
NXT Live Results From Winter Haven, FL (10/29/22)
NXT held a live event on October 29 from the National Guard Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Josh Briggs wins. – Axiom def. Javier Bernal. – Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile def. Lash...
Jon Jones claims he is ‘preparing to fight’ at UFC 282 vs. Stipe Miocic: ‘I’m ready to compete!’
The former king of the Light Heavyweight division is making a bold claim that he is ready to compete this December. Jon Jones has not fought since early 2020, his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Since then, Jones has been bulking up, stating his...
