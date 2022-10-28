Read full article on original website
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
Ames Animal Shelter takes in dozens of cats that were found in vehicle
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Animal Shelter is overcrowded because of a cat hoarding case. The shelter says 29 cats were found in a car. They all had fleas, ear mites, and were severely malnourished. The shelter says it was already near capacity. To help cover the costs, you...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
Iowa Food Bank Gears Up for Record Demand with $2 Million Donation
(Des Moines) -- The Food Bank of Iowa has received a $2 million gift from a prominent Des Moines family, to better serve the 300,000 Iowans who are food insecure. Food insecurity has been a longstanding problem in Iowa, even though the state's farmers grow 18% of the nation's corn. A third of those hungry people are children. The Food Bank works with about 700 front-line organizations, which distribute food to people across 30,000 square miles of Iowa on a daily basis.
Squirrel death causes Ames power outage
A squirrel once described as “cute and furry” by Donald Kom met its demise Thursday morning after sparking a power outage in parts of Ames. Kom, the director of Ames’ electrical department, said the power outage began at 11:20 a.m. and lasted for approximately 52 minutes. Kom said the squirrel initially started the power outage at the Stange substation, but neighborhoods connected to the Ontario substation were the ones left without power.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
Murder trial of Tony Arterberry to begin Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder trial is scheduled to get underway in Des Moines Monday morning. Tony Arterberry is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 55-year-old Rhonda Howard, after breaking into her home back in May. Her body was discovered in her basement after police were called to do a welfare check. Earlier this month, […]
DMPD request help locating missing 70-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing 70-year-old man. Allan Bideaux walked away from a residential facility near 2nd Ave. and University Ave. on Saturday, the police said. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes, and a black ball cap. He […]
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
Iowa prisoners create new life while building affordable housing
Inmates at the Newton Correctional Facility are supplying the labor in this home building program. It teaches inmates real life skills while helping with the shortage of affordable housing in Iowa.
Man Dies After Weekend Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is dead after a weekend shooting. Des Moines Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 Saturday morning, and on Monday, 18 year-old Christopher Wessels was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and First-Degree Robbery. Police announced Thursday that the victim, Dok Nyok Akol Dok, died at an Iowa City hospital and that Wessles' charge was increased to First-Degree Murder. It's the city's 15th homicide of the year.
Woman hospitalized after trailer fire at Adventureland Campground
ALTOONA, Iowa – A woman is in serious condition after being rescued from a burning trailer at the Adventureland Campground Tuesday in Altoona. Firefighters with the Altoona Fire Department were dispatched to 2600 Adventureland Drive around 5:00 p.m. on a report of a vehicle fire, a news release from the city of Altoona said. Crews […]
