WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event
Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty And TBS Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches have been made official for next week’s edition of Dynamite. During AEW Rampage, two matches were made official for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. First, Jon Moxley will go one on one with The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. Along with the rest of his faction, Moriarty laid out Moxley and MJF on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose has held physical possession of the championship since AEW Battle Of The Belts.
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28/22)
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can see the full results for the show below. – Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit...
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30/22)
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Ariake Triumph – The Return – Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 on October 30 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. – Kai Fujimura def. Taishi Ozawa. – Kongo...
Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)
Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
Karrion Kross Says Once He Wins the Universal Championship, Fans Will See A Real Supervillain
Karrion Kross promises infamy if he becomes WWE Universal Champion. Since returning to WWE, Kross has made one thing clear. he has his eyes set on ruling SmackDown. He is currently set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend in a steel cage match. Speaking with Kostas...
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
Prestige Roseland 4 Results (10/30/22)
Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 4 – Wake The Dead event on October 30 from Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic...
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 31/10/22 – Trick Or Street Fight, Roman Reigns Appearance And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will be a special Halloween edition of the show with a Trick or Street Fight amongst several high profile matches on the show. The live results for tonight’s RAW will begin once the show goes on the air. We kick things off with Bianca...
