CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Clayton News Daily
Shakira Is Wonder Woman in New Halloween Photos
Shakira decided to transform into a superhero this Halloween, becoming the one and only Wonder Woman. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos of herself in the classic costume on Instagram, standing in Diana Prince's signature pose. She captioned the update, "From cheerleader to super hero [sic]. Btw Wonder Woman was my...
Clayton News Daily
'Big Sky' Goes Country! Two Music Icons Joining the Cast in the Latest Episode
Country music fans rejoice! Country superstars Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker will guest star opposite fellow country superstar Reba McEntire, who play Sunny Barnes this season, on this week's episode of Big Sky. In this week's episode, "Come Get Me," two separate investigations start to intersect. When shocking new evidence...
Why ‘The Masked Singer’ isn’t airing tonight
Is “The Masked Singer” on tonight? Why isn’t “The Masked Singer” on tonight? When does “The Masked Singer” air again?
Clayton News Daily
Disney Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song From 'Frozen 2'
The Walt Disney Co., along with songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, are being sued for copyright infringement over the song "Some Things Never Change" from the Frozen II soundtrack, new reports reveal. Musician Daniel Grigson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Federal Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1, alleging that...
