North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the United States for expanding combined military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for an invasion. Pyongyang warned of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement Tuesday came as the allies conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes. The allies are stepping up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat. North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests to a record pace this year. The U.S. and South Korea have resumed large-scale military drills this year after downsizing or suspending them in past years as part of efforts to create diplomatic space with Pyongyang and because of the pandemic.
US Iran envoy says he is focused on ‘where we can be useful’ and not going to ‘waste our time’ on nuclear deal right now
The US Special Envoy for Iran on Monday said the United States is focused on matters on Iran “where we can be useful,” and is not currently going to “waste our time” on the nuclear deal “if nothing’s going to happen.”. Rob Malley said...
Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled
Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Lowy Institute reports Beijing is targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continues to decline. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from a peak of $287 million in 2016 to $187 million in 2020. That’s the lowest level since 2008 when the Sydney-based international policy think tank began quantifying support for developing Pacific island nations. At the same time, pandemic response measures drove Pacific aid to a record-high $4.25 billion in 2020, a 47% increase over the previous year. Lowy researcher Alexandre Dayant says China is investing more into the Solomon Islands and Kiribati than Taiwan did. The two switched allegiances from Taiwan to mainland China in 2019.
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called “windfall” tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Record profits today...
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
Pakistan lays to rest journalist killed in ex-PM Khan march
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has laid to rest a journalist crushed to death while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 36-year-old TV reporter died on Sunday after falling down from Khan’s container truck during the journey of convoy of supporters of the former prime minister. She was buried before dawn on Monday. Khan went to her home in Lahore to convey his condolences, and Pakistani authorities say they will support the journalist’s family, including covering the living costs and educational expenses of her children. Khan and thousands of his supporters started their march from Lahore on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government and demand early elections.
Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Biden administration official is pushing back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The White House has faced calls to scuttle the deal altogether after the Islamic government’s brutal crackdown on a women-led protest movement and Tehran’s decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said Monday during an event in Washington that the Biden administration “makes no apology” for “trying to do everything” it can to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production. The development came on Monday at a conference in the United Arab Emirates — even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. The comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference show the stark divide between the U.S. and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said about the decision that was met with applause at the conference: “We don’t owe it to anybody but us.”
Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors
HONG KONG (AP) — A sedition trial has opened in Hong Kong for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in December 2021 during a crackdown on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. The two were charged with conspiracy to publish seditious materials under a law that dates from the British colonial era. Stand News was one of the city’s last news media that openly criticized the government after the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.
German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is urging climate activists to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other countries, has seen a string of high-profile protests in recent months against what activists say is a government failure to properly address the threat of climate change. On Monday, the group blocked several roads in Berlin, including a major city highway. A fire service spokesman said an ensuing traffic jam delayed rescue specialists from quickly reaching a seriously injured cyclist who was stuck under a cement mixer.
Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday. An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region. The African Union-led talks seek a cessation of hostilities in a war that the United States asserts has killed up to hundreds of thousands of people, an estimate made by some academics and health workers. The first formal peace talks began last week. South Africa’s government had previously said they would end Sunday. Representatives of the warring sides have not responded to questions.
US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue
The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars. The second annual “summit” to counter ransomware...
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
Iran plans public trials for 1,000 protesters in Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities say they will hold public trials for 1,000 people in the capital, Tehran, over the protests that have convulsed the country. The mass indictments announced on Monday mark the government’s first major legal action aimed at quashing dissent since unrest erupted over six weeks ago. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted judicial officials as saying that a thousand people who had a central role in the protests would be brought to trial in Tehran alone over their “subversive actions,” including assaulting security guards, setting fire to public property and other accusations. The nationwide protests first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Sudanese refinery resumes full operations after ‘sabotage’
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says an oil refinery in the capital of Khartoum has resumed operations following a brief halt due to an act of “sabotage.” The report on Monday on SUNA says one of the refinery’s pipelines was “forced to stop for a limited period due to sabotage of the crude carrier line.” The report did not elaborate when the purported sabotage took place or what it entailed. It said all pipelines were back working now. The report comes as Sudan’s ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement’s main factions continue negotiations toward finding a political settlement. Sudan’s fragile democratic transition was upended by a military coup last October.
UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency is warning that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter. The International Labor Organization says the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to inflation, declining real wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. The 10th edition of ILO’s monitoring report on the world of work released Monday says that after a rebound from a pandemic slump early this year, the situation has deteriorated. The number of hours of work have dropped by 1.5% — or the equivalent to a “deficit” of 40 million full-time jobs.
In Xi’s China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has long relied on a critically important and secretive internal reporting system to learn about issues considered too sensitive for the public to know. But as Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightens censorship and consolidates his rule, Chinese academics and journalists say even this internal system is struggling to give frank assessments. They say with few channels of information, Beijing is increasingly making top-down decisions with little feedback from below, damaging China’s interests. It’s reflected in everything from China’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to its approach to the coronavirus.
Expert group warns of crisis in Mexico missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico is warning that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts says that the special prosecutor who had led the government’s effort resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general’s office and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August also muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence.
