Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Evansville Police Department in officer-involved shooting
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the the Evansville Police Department, several of its members, and the City of Evansville on Monday. The lawsuit is in reference to the November 2020 shooting death of a man named Rodriquez Pam. At the time of the shooting, EPD said that Pam "brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers, forcing them to fire upon him." Pam was 33-years-old at the time of his death.
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
EPD: Officers spot woman who appeared to be dumping dog, arrest her after she tried to drive off
An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say they spotted her apparently dumping a dog on Monday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were in the area of 6th Street and Walnut Street around 4 a.m. Monday when they saw a woman appear to dump a dog before getting back in her car.
Man facing stalking, attempted battery charges after being accused of chasing woman in Evansville
A man is facing several charges including attempted battery, stalking, and neglect after an incident that happened late Monday night, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the east side Target store around 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said there were two black Dodge Chargers speeding through the parking lot, with a woman screaming for someone to call the police.
CenterPoint Energy releases statement after findings of Evansville house explosion investigation
Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings of an investigation into the deadly house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. The news release from the Indiana DOH says that the explosion was ruled accidental after a leaking gas line was found in the basement of the home that was the epicenter of the blast. Click here for the full update on the findings of the investigation.
Mt. Vernon woman involved in drug investigation sentenced to 15 years in prison
Dawn Davis and 13 other drug offenders were arrested in April as a result of “Operation Bryan,” an undercover drug investigation in Posey County. Mt. Vernon woman involved in drug investigation sentenced to 15 years in prison. Dawn Davis and 13 other drug offenders were arrested in April...
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Police are providing several updates on a death investigation that started in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday. As we reported Sunday, police said they were conducting an investigation in Henderson after a man's body was discovered in a yard on Carter Drive. Police said Monday that the man who was found...
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
Man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County
A man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department says its crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. According...
Two men facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Ohio County
A traffic stop by Beaver Dam Police leads to the arrest of two men with outstanding warrants. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Police working together on the investigation. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty the arrest were made in a Walmart parking lot, with a K-9...
Teens facing drug trafficking charges in Madisonville after pills, marijuana found in car
Two 18-year-olds were arrested on drug charges in Madisonville on Monday afternoon after police say they found marijuana, THC cartridges, and pills in their car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were sent to the Family Dollar store on North Main Street just after noon Monday after someone called 911 and said that someone was doing drugs.
Demolition of old Spottsville Bridge continues
Demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky, continued on Wednesday. Crews demolished the west pier of the old bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a contractor used equipment to remove as much of the west pier as possible before the remainder of the pier was taken down by a blast.
ISP reports results of its latest 'Click it or Ticket' campaign
The results are in for the latest efforts by police to crack down on people who are not using their seat belts. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), officers stepped up patrols in both Saline and Gallatin Counties during October. According to ISP, Troopers provided extra patrol coverage for the...
Owensboro Street Department declares 'War on Potholes' in November
City officials in Owensboro are declaring a new war on potholes around the city. From now until November 11th, city residents can call CityAction at (270)-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report pothole locations. Officials ask you to be as specific as possible in reporting the location including a street address...
Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville
The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville. Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville. The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville.
Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs
Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
Food distribution event planned in Webster County
There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky. The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead...
Former Daviess County judge accused of misconduct no longer on ballot
A former Daviess County, Kentucky family judge who was removed from her position after being accused of misconduct is no longer on the ballot for 2022. 44News learned Wednesday that Julia Gordon is no longer in the race for family court. The Kentucky State Board of Elections contacted the Daviess...
Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks. Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing. The events will be held at the...
