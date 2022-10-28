A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the the Evansville Police Department, several of its members, and the City of Evansville on Monday. The lawsuit is in reference to the November 2020 shooting death of a man named Rodriquez Pam. At the time of the shooting, EPD said that Pam "brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers, forcing them to fire upon him." Pam was 33-years-old at the time of his death.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO