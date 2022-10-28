ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Evansville Police Department in officer-involved shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the the Evansville Police Department, several of its members, and the City of Evansville on Monday. The lawsuit is in reference to the November 2020 shooting death of a man named Rodriquez Pam. At the time of the shooting, EPD said that Pam "brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers, forcing them to fire upon him." Pam was 33-years-old at the time of his death.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement

Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man facing stalking, attempted battery charges after being accused of chasing woman in Evansville

A man is facing several charges including attempted battery, stalking, and neglect after an incident that happened late Monday night, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the east side Target store around 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said there were two black Dodge Chargers speeding through the parking lot, with a woman screaming for someone to call the police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CenterPoint Energy releases statement after findings of Evansville house explosion investigation

Officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings of an investigation into the deadly house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. The news release from the Indiana DOH says that the explosion was ruled accidental after a leaking gas line was found in the basement of the home that was the epicenter of the blast. Click here for the full update on the findings of the investigation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam

A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Two men facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Ohio County

A traffic stop by Beaver Dam Police leads to the arrest of two men with outstanding warrants. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Police working together on the investigation. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty the arrest were made in a Walmart parking lot, with a K-9...
Demolition of old Spottsville Bridge continues

Demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky, continued on Wednesday. Crews demolished the west pier of the old bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a contractor used equipment to remove as much of the west pier as possible before the remainder of the pier was taken down by a blast.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
ISP reports results of its latest 'Click it or Ticket' campaign

The results are in for the latest efforts by police to crack down on people who are not using their seat belts. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), officers stepped up patrols in both Saline and Gallatin Counties during October. According to ISP, Troopers provided extra patrol coverage for the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
Owensboro Street Department declares 'War on Potholes' in November

City officials in Owensboro are declaring a new war on potholes around the city. From now until November 11th, city residents can call CityAction at (270)-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report pothole locations. Officials ask you to be as specific as possible in reporting the location including a street address...
OWENSBORO, KY
Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville

The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville. Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville. The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs

Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Food distribution event planned in Webster County

There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky. The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

