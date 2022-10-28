No. 16 Syracuse dropped its second consecutive game yesterday. Notre Dame took down the Orange 41-24 inside the Dome for SU’s biggest defeat since last year’s season finale. Let’s take a look at the numbers that factored into ‘Cuse’s demise on Halloween weekend. 3,303. Syracuse...
Saturday was not one to remember for Orange fans. Syracuse fell 41-24 to Notre Dame in what felt like everyone’s worst preseason prognostications coming true. SU was out-sized, out-manned and out-schemed. To quote fellow Fizzer Carter Bainbridge said on our weekly reaction Twitter Space, “it looked like SU got off the plane from Clemson this morning and suited up to play again.” The stock market reflects extremely poorly on this performance, as we’re sure all of you could guess. Let’s get into our biggest risers and fallers.
Just a few weeks ago, there was chatter about Syracuse playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl or even the College Football Playoff. Somewhat unrealistic hope of the latter has been crushed after two straight losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. That being said, don’t think that SU still can’t find itself on national television come late December/early January.
Comments / 0