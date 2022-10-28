Saturday was not one to remember for Orange fans. Syracuse fell 41-24 to Notre Dame in what felt like everyone’s worst preseason prognostications coming true. SU was out-sized, out-manned and out-schemed. To quote fellow Fizzer Carter Bainbridge said on our weekly reaction Twitter Space, “it looked like SU got off the plane from Clemson this morning and suited up to play again.” The stock market reflects extremely poorly on this performance, as we’re sure all of you could guess. Let’s get into our biggest risers and fallers.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO