KTVZ

Seoul crowd disaster leaves South Korea reeling, as death toll rises to 154

South Korean authorities are investigating the crowd surge that killed at least 154 partygoers in Seoul, as the rattled nation attempts to come to terms with one of its worst-ever disasters. The country has begun a week-long period of mourning while officials attempt to understand how the devastating crush took...
KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk

As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of ‘uncertainty’

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production. The development came on Monday at a conference in the United Arab Emirates — even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. The comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference show the stark divide between the U.S. and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said about the decision that was met with applause at the conference: “We don’t owe it to anybody but us.”
KTVZ

Ukraine soccer body asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian soccer federation has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup next month. Ukraine officials alleged human rights violations in Iran and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The group also includes the United States and Wales. Ukraine did not ask to replace Iran at the tournament. That was the suggestion last week by Ukraine’s top club Shakhtar Donetsk in a similar call to FIFA. FIFA has not commented on the requests.
KTVZ

Netanyahu eyes extremist political support in comeback attempt

When Benjamin Netanyahu hits the campaign trail, he uses what’s been dubbed the Bibimobile — a converted truck turned into a travelling stage ensconced in bulletproof glass. Elevated like a king above his subjects — who fawn over him as the one and only savior to lead Israel....
KTVZ

A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That’s the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they’re receiving is “reply hazy, try again.”. What’s happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
AFP

Ukraine hit by water, power cuts after Russian missile strikes

Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure. The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets.

