Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’

The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election

DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
Detroit News

Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK

Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
Spinal Column

Tudor Dixon’s Freedom Rally rolls into Milford

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon brought her Freedom Rally to the parking lot of Czapski’s Kitchen Cafe in downtown Milford on Friday, October 28. Dixon took to the stage to share her message of supporting parental rights in their children’s education, backing law enforcement, securing schools, ensuring safe communities, and reducing regulations.
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Central Michigan Life

Michigan's three ballot proposals explained

Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
Michigan Advance

Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts.  While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care

There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI

