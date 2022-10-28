Read full article on original website
Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’
The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
Detroit News
Dixon, GOP allies train their focus on Whitmer's COVID school closure claim
Livonia — School learning loss during the pandemic was the dominant issue at a Sunday campaign rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon as she and her surrogates jockeyed for votes in the final days before the Nov. 8 election. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, accused...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election
DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
Obama stumps for Michigan governor, importance of elections: ‘Tuning out is not an option’
DETROIT — Thousands of people crowded into the Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium Saturday to hear former President Barack Obama and other Democratic politicians speak at a rally to encourage Michigan voters to get out and vote on Election Day. Obama spoke last, after a dozen other Democratic politicians...
Detroit News
Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK
Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
Spinal Column
Tudor Dixon’s Freedom Rally rolls into Milford
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon brought her Freedom Rally to the parking lot of Czapski’s Kitchen Cafe in downtown Milford on Friday, October 28. Dixon took to the stage to share her message of supporting parental rights in their children’s education, backing law enforcement, securing schools, ensuring safe communities, and reducing regulations.
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Central Michigan Life
Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House
As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts. While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical law experts: Michigan Prop 3 unrelated to child consent laws, gender-affirming care
There have been a lot of claims on both sides about what the impact of Proposal 3 would mean if it were to pass. Proposal 3, at its core, would enshrine access to abortion and reproductive health care into the state constitution. That means Michiganders would be afforded the same rights that were outlined in the1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned this year.
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Beech leaf disease found in southeast Michigan counties: What to know
Fall in Michigan typically means pumpkin-spiced lattes and canopies of autumn leaves in warm hues of yellow and orange or fiery shades of crimson. But this year, some of those trees are under attack thanks to a tiny, invasive worm that is threatening the state's beech specimens. ...
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
