MMA Fighting
Jake Paul scores late knockdown on Anderson Silva, secures unanimous decision victory to remain undefeated
Jake Paul faced the toughest test of his young career and he delivered a stunning knockdown against Anderson Silva in the final round to secure his victory to remain undefeated. While the scorecards looked like it was a much more lopsided fight, Paul did not have an easy night at...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard
Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva post-fight show: Is it time to give Paul his respect?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jake Paul added another former UFC champion to his résumé. The 25-year-old YouTuber turned professional boxer defeated Anderson Silva on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena, dropping the 47-year-old Silva in the eighth round and ultimately winning a unanimous decision in a competitive affair.
MMA Fighting
Sparring partner Eliezer Silva talks alleged knockout of Anderson Silva in training for Jake Paul bout
Was Anderson Silva knocked out in sparring ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Jake Paul this Saturday in Arizona? He was not… after saying he was. “The Spider” made that revelation in an interview that had the Arizona commission require further testing earlier this...
MMA Fighting
Sean Brady reveals fan threatened to ‘kill me and bury me in the desert’ if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady was dealing with a lot during UFC 280 fight week, and he’s still dealing with it when it comes to awful fans using social media for evil instead of good. On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Brady said those fans sent direct messages to his wife threatening him.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule
The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night. Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight show: Is featherweight division cursed after Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ending?
For the second time in a three-month span, an important UFC featherweight main event bout ended with an unfortunate injury leaving fans and viewers with more questions than answers. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Arnold Allen got the biggest win of his career against Calvin Kattar, but it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 video: Roman Dolidze pops Phil Hawes’ knee before brutally knocking him out
Roman Dolidze injured an incredibly game Phil Hawes with a leg lock — and while Hawes toughed it out, he paid for it dearly. Hawes took Dolidze down and found himself in a leg lock. As Dolidze cranked, you could see Hawes’ knee pop, which left the Kill Cliff FC fighter injured as Dolidze let him up to his fight. It was then that Dolidze landed some big shots that sent Hawes down and out at the 4:09 mark of the opening round.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley confident rounds ‘1 and 3 were clearly mine’ in Petr Yan win, advises critics to ‘re-watch the fight’
Sean O’Malley is confident the judges got it right in his UFC 280 win over Petr Yan. O’Malley stunned the MMA world earlier this month when he edged out a hard-fought split decision over the former bantamweight champion at UFC 280. It was easily the biggest victory of O’Malley’s career, and “Sugar” needed to dig deep to get it done — following a competitive opening 10 minutes, O’Malley closed the show with a strong Round 3 that ultimately won him the fight on two judges’ scorecards.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems
Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory. Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 Results: Kattar vs. Allen
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 63 results for the Kattar vs. Allen event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 63 Twitter updates. In the main event, Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will clash in a pivotal featherweight contest. Kattar has won three of his past five fights, while Allen has reeled off 11 straight victories.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 287 live stream online
Watch the Bellator 287 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:. In the main event, Adam Piccolotti will square off against Mansour Barnaoui in a lightweight contest.
MMA Fighting
MMA world celebrates Halloween: Robert Whittaker shows off budget costumes
The MMA community is comprised of some of the most colorful personalities in the universe, so one can only imagine the kind of shenanigans unleashed every Halloween. This year is no different as fighters and personalities from every promotion threw on their best costumes, decorated themselves in their spookiest wigs and makeup, and otherwise went all out to celebrate the most ghoulish and garish holiday of the year.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight performance bonuses: 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ winners
Finishers cashed $50,000 bonuses, but no one earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus at UFC Vegas 63. After 11 bouts, including four decisions, there were four fighters – Tresean Gore, Roman Dolidze, Steve Garcia and Christian Rodriguez – taking home an extra five figures, the UFC announced on Saturday after the ESPN+ event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre ‘extremely impressed by Jake Paul’s performance’ in win over Anderson Silva
Count Georges St-Pierre among the many wowed by Jake Paul’s latest performance inside the ring. Paul defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision on Saturday, improving to 6-0 and scoring the biggest win of his pro boxing career. “GSP” — a former UFC champion at both welterweight and middleweight — was working the analyst desk for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and he had nothing but positive things to say about Paul’s victory.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul opens as huge betting favorite over Nate Diaz for potential boxing match
If Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is next, the oddsmakers don’t like Diaz’s chances. Following his unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday, Paul opened as a sizeable betting favorite over Diaz in a potential boxing showdown. In odds posted over the weekend by BetOnline, the 25-year-old viral star immediately slotted in as more than a 2-to-1 favorite (-260) to defeat Diaz, while the 37-year-old former UFC fighter opened as a +200 underdog. That means a bettor would need to wager a whopping $260 on Paul just to make a $100 profit.
