Read full article on original website
Related
Climate Activists Are Waging a New Kind of Legal Fight
This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fifteen-year-old Brianna K. (known as Kū) loves listening to her family tell stories about the wildlife they grew up with along the shores of west Maui, Hawaiʻi. The stories describe diverse, vital ecosystems. They tell of things that have been lost.
VP Harris Announces ‘Unprecedented’ $1B Toward Electric School Buses Amid Diesel Shortage
One thing electric vehicle owners never complain about is the high price of gasoline or diesel. This partly explains why the Biden administration has prioritized putting more EVs on the road,...
Greta Thunberg Releases 'The Climate Book,' Featuring 100 Contributors: "Hope Is Taking Action"
At just 19 years old, climate activist Greta Thunberg has already authored several books — and the latest is Greta Thunberg’s The Climate Book, which features contributions from over 100 experts in the climate space from around the world. Article continues below advertisement. We can’t wait to get...
'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall': Biden pledges the cost of fuel is going to fall further as he announces crackdown on 'junk fees' as inflation concerns look poised to tank Democrats in midterms
President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that the cost of gas would continue to go down as he announced the federal government was taking on 'junk fees' as another way to reduce prices for Americans struggling with inflation. 'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall,' Biden said. 'The...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Ford Foundation invests $13 million in Global South universities
The Ford Foundation has announced a $13 million commitment to help universities in the Global South strengthen their economic research centers. Recipients will propose alternatives to neoliberalism—which has dominated economic and political debates with its free-market fundamentalism and growth-at-all-costs approach to economic and social policy—and develop new frameworks for how governments, markets, and individuals can better relate to meet society’s biggest challenges. The centers are housed at the American University in Cairo in Egypt, the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University in South Africa, Universidad de los Andes in Colombia, and El Colegio de México. Additional centers will be selected in Asia.
rigzone.com
Biden Urges Oil Companies To Cut Prices As Shell Profit Doubles
President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell announced its second-highest earnings ever. President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell Plc announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks. “That’s more than twice what they made in the third quarter of...
Comments / 6