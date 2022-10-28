The Ford Foundation has announced a $13 million commitment to help universities in the Global South strengthen their economic research centers. Recipients will propose alternatives to neoliberalism—which has dominated economic and political debates with its free-market fundamentalism and growth-at-all-costs approach to economic and social policy—and develop new frameworks for how governments, markets, and individuals can better relate to meet society’s biggest challenges. The centers are housed at the American University in Cairo in Egypt, the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University in South Africa, Universidad de los Andes in Colombia, and El Colegio de México. Additional centers will be selected in Asia.

2 DAYS AGO