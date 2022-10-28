ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

DJ Moore gets brutally honest to terrible, costly penalty

On Sunday afternoon, Carolina Panthers star wide receiver DJ Moore appeared to make the play of the day when he got behind the Atlanta Falcons’ defense for a hail mary touchdown to tie the game with just seconds remaining on the clock. Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived as Moore immediately cost his team the victory with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after taking off his helmet on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense

There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection

Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
AKRON, OH
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Bears-Ravens blockbuster trade

Just a few days ago, Chicago Bears veteran linebacker Roquan Smith got emotional at a press conference when he learned that well-respected teammate Robert Quinn was being traded to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Smith is the one being traded from the team. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Famed CFL and preseason QB activated for NFL game

For many, an undrafted quarterback who started his college career at Minnesota and finished it at South Dakota is far from top of mind. But Chris Streveler has a lot of interesting things going for him, from his 2018-19 stint in the Canadian Football League (capped with a Grey Cup celebration party where he wore an incredible fur coat) through his 2020-21 stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Panthers make massive starting quarterback decision

P.J. Walker is QB1 in Carolina. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Tuesday that P.J. Walker will remain the starter at quarterback. The announcement comes as no surprise to anyone a day after the third-year quarterback threw for 317 yards and led Carolina to a season-high 34 points against the Atlanta Falcons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

Antonio Brown selling shocking Gisele, Tom Brady shirts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken a great deal of pleasure in trolling his former teammate and friend Tom Brady especially when he and now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. Brown has been all over social media with pictures of his face photoshopped...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur reveals one thing “killing” Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are not having a great season so far this year with just a 3-5 record through eight games. The team started out 3-1 but is in the midst of an embarrassing four-game losing streak. While many things are contributing to the struggles, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed one big one: a lack of discipline.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Browns’ disastrous trick-play interception

There is always a chance that a trick play can be a huge momentum builder for a team, but they can also end up being disastrous, the kind of plays that generates a ton of laughs from NFL fans. The latter occurred in Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals when wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked to throw the ball.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy