NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 9? Vote now.
Week 9 of the high school football campaign again provided some outstanding performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans wins ABF super lightweight championship by TKO
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans overcame a first-round knockdown to overpower Marqus Bates in the second round, scoring a TKO to claim the American Boxing Federation super lightweight title Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts. For Montrel (14-1, 9 KO), the bout was similar to his fight against Greg Outlaw in March...
NOLA.com
From barbecue to vegan, wild po-boys meet classics as Po-Boy Fest returns to New Orleans
You mess with New Orleans food traditions at your peril. See any attempt by big brands to make gumbo more “healthy” (especially the richly reviled Disney recipe with quinoa and kale). But here’s a counterpoint: It matters greatly who’s doing the messing around, and why. Oak...
NOLA.com
A Literary Feast: Words & Music festival announces lineup for Nov. 16-19 events
Equality and inclusivity will be predominant themes for the 2022 edition of Words & Music, the four-day literary festival to support One Book One New Orleans starting Nov. 16. And in a move to encourage inclusivity, the festival will move toward a donation-based model for most sessions. "We talk a...
NOLA.com
Along with Curtis vs.Karr, these other games will decide district championships, playoff qualifiers
You could call it championship weekend. The final week of the prep football season will pit some teams against each other with an outright district championship on the line. Among them will be the blockbuster between Edna Karr and John Curtis for the 9-5A championship Friday at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOLA.com
LHSAA reverses decision to move Bogalusa High School game to neutral site
A decision to move Bogalusa High School's final game of the season to a neutral site in light of violence in the town has been reversed, the Bogalusa mayor's office announced Monday. The previous decision came from a majority vote from its athletic district's principals to move the game against...
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit
We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
NOLA.com
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
NOLA.com
‘Thriller’ flash mob materializes on Jackson Square for Halloween dance
A little before noon on Monday, ghouls began clustering in front of the Presbytere building on Jackson Square. True, it WAS Halloween, but it still seemed a little early in the day for a ghoul cluster. Then Michael Jackson, or someone who looked very much like the late King of...
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story
As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: They never gave up, and now Vaucresson sausage is back where it all started
The juicy, rusty-red, pepper-shot Creole hot sausage that Vance Vaucresson makes by hand goes into lengths of Leidenheimer bread for po-boys, just like the ones his family has served countless times at Jazz Fest for the past half century. These days, the same robustly-flavored hot links also go onto tasting...
NOLA.com
Louisiana briefly had the first governor of color in the U.S. How are he and others remembered?
During the tumultuous years after the Civil War, as Louisiana struggled to recover and its social order was reshuffled, three Black men rose to power. Each was lieutenant governor during this period, and one became governor briefly before federal control of the former Confederate states ended and the era of Jim Crow began.
NOLA.com
New Orleans-shot ‘Causeway’ packs an emotional punch with Jennifer Lawrence starring
Oftentimes, a film will look good on paper — whether because of its intriguing story, a dynamite cast or some other perceived X-factor — but then fumble things when it comes to execution. The result is almost always a big-screen disappointment. Jennifer Lawrence’s New Orleans-shot drama “Causeway” is...
NOLA.com
Three veteran challengers face Kirk Lepine in race for Plaquemines Parish President
Last year, the eastern side of Hurricane Ida walloped Plaquemines Parish, pushing 8 feet of water over levees in some places, flooding many others and leaving a widespread damage along the parish's ribbon of land at the lower end of the Mississippi River. The storm did more than just disturb...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
NOLA.com
Senior appreciation luncheon returns to the Harbor Center
On Nov. 8, the Harbor Center will host the annual Senior Appreciation Luncheon, an occasion to honor local seniors and thank them for their contributions to the community and their families. The day begins at 10:30 a.m. when attendees have the opportunity to visit with vendors there to share information...
NOLA.com
Flag retirement ceremony set for Nov. 12
Following a long-standing practice, American Legion Post 374 in Slidell will perform a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov 12. Any resident who owns a flag that has become tattered or faded due to damage or age is invited to bring it for proper disposal at the ceremony or deliver it to the Post in advance.
NOLA.com
Teacher shortage, school safety among big issues for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates
Teacher shortages, school safety and aging infrastructure are among the challenges facing Jefferson Parish public schools, according to more than a dozen candidates running for seats on the board that oversees Louisiana’s largest public school district with around 50,000 students. Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board...
