Homer, LA

NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit

We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story

As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Senior appreciation luncheon returns to the Harbor Center

On Nov. 8, the Harbor Center will host the annual Senior Appreciation Luncheon, an occasion to honor local seniors and thank them for their contributions to the community and their families. The day begins at 10:30 a.m. when attendees have the opportunity to visit with vendors there to share information...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Flag retirement ceremony set for Nov. 12

Following a long-standing practice, American Legion Post 374 in Slidell will perform a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov 12. Any resident who owns a flag that has become tattered or faded due to damage or age is invited to bring it for proper disposal at the ceremony or deliver it to the Post in advance.
SLIDELL, LA

