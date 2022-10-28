Tyler Linderbaum treated Buccaneers’ Devin White like a blocking sled, and NFL fans were stunned

After some early relative struggles, the Ravens would have their way with the Buccaneers (-2.5) on Thursday night. In an eventual 27-22 win, Baltimore imposed its will on Tom Brady’s struggling crew by outscoring Tampa Bay 24-12 in the second half.

And while the usual suspects like Lamar Jackson played a massive role in flipping the game on its head, one play by Tyler Linderbaum in the early third quarter perfectly demonstrated when exactly the Ravens found their groove.

As Jackson found open space on what would become a 25-yard run, Linderbaum found Pro Bowl-level linebacker Devin White in the open field. He proceeded to treat him like a blocking sled, driving White 15 yards downfield before planting the defender in the grass.

That is one merciless block and everything you want your offensive linemen to do in the open field. Naturally and unsurprisingly, Linderbaum’s mentality served the Ravens well. They went on to score a touchdown on the same possession as they wrestled final control of the matchup.

Oh, and just for posterity: This wasn’t the only play that Linderbaum handled White.

No wonder the Ravens won. They had their center in Linderbaum simply finishing his blocks on a premier linebacker exactly the way they’re taught.

NFL fans loved seeing Linderbaum play to the whistle with his block on White