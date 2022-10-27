Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama
LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
NOLA.com
Letters: LSU fine won't be paid from academic funds
I am surprised that retired lawyer Skipper Luke does not understand how the LSU Athletic Department is funded. He apparently thinks the recent Southeastern Conference’s $250,000 fine against LSU will negatively impact the education side of LSU. LSU athletic programs are self-funded mainly from funds generated by the football program.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
NOLA.com
Watch: A nasty brawl breaks out during a women's soccer match between LSU and Ole Miss
Double overtime in the first round of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament saw more than the LSU women losing on penalty kicks, but a fight between some Tigers and a Rebel. LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis fought for possession with the ball on the sideline and boxing out turned into Davis trying to swing Davis around to get the ball. Gordon replied with a shove, leading to punches and hair pulls before being separated by teammates.
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
NOLA.com
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
