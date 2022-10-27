ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama

LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: LSU fine won't be paid from academic funds

I am surprised that retired lawyer Skipper Luke does not understand how the LSU Athletic Department is funded. He apparently thinks the recent Southeastern Conference’s $250,000 fine against LSU will negatively impact the education side of LSU. LSU athletic programs are self-funded mainly from funds generated by the football program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Watch: A nasty brawl breaks out during a women's soccer match between LSU and Ole Miss

Double overtime in the first round of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament saw more than the LSU women losing on penalty kicks, but a fight between some Tigers and a Rebel. LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis fought for possession with the ball on the sideline and boxing out turned into Davis trying to swing Davis around to get the ball. Gordon replied with a shove, leading to punches and hair pulls before being separated by teammates.
NOLA.com

Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA

