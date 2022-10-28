Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Platt on “Difficult” ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Film Experience: It Showed Internet Can Be “Horrific”
Ben Platt is opening up about dealing with the social media backlash to last year’s film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. During an interview with The New York Times that published online Monday, the actor said he felt “really grateful” for his time spent playing the title role in the Broadway production of the musical that made him a star. However, he also said it was difficult to deal with negative response to the movie version of the same name, released by Universal Pictures in September 2021. More from The Hollywood ReporterBroadway Dancers Push for Return to In-Person Auditions as Industry...
Evan Peters Stayed In Character As Jeffrey Dahmer For "Months" To Prepare For The Role
Niecy Nash said, "People often ask me, 'What is Evan Peters like?' 'What is it like getting to work with him?' And I told Evan backstage, I said, 'My answer is: I don't really know Evan. I didn't get to know Evan. Because Evan stayed in his process.'"
Comments / 0